Read full article on original website
Related
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield arson incidents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools. Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
capitolwolf.com
Deceased woman identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue on Tuesday. 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath of Springfield was pronounced dead on Wednesday around 6am at Springfield Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was done this morning and preliminary findings suggest Ms....
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
Champaign Police: Victims of Tuesday shooting released from hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok. In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released. The two […]
wmay.com
Springfield Police Pledge Pro-Active Effort On Downtown Crime
Springfield police are vowing to continue working pro-actively to head off violence downtown before it happens… but says it needs the public’s help to do so. Police Chief Ken Scarlette made the comments after the latest downtown shooting over the weekend outside Wet Bar. Scarlette notes that citywide, violent crime, shootings and homicides are down this year…and says downtown crime is consistent with the five-year average.
Coroner confirms Springfield pedestrian’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just […]
WAND TV
Man accused of killing his wife formally arraigned
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Warrensburg man accused of shooting and killing his wife the night before Thanksgiving was formally arraigned. On Thursday, Jeffery Lourash, 57, appeared in a Macon County Courtroom before Associate Judge Lindsey Shelton. He was formally arraigned on three counts of First Degree Murder. Lourash,...
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
WAND TV
Two people hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the corner of Beardsley and Prospect around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting with injury. According to Police, upon arrival officers located two victims with non-life-threatening...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
YAHOO!
Springfield man convicted of two crimes involving a minor; faces up to 30 years in prison
A Springfield man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of two crimes involving a minor. Matthew W. Faubel, 52, was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin in Springfield.
WAFF
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking the public to assist them in locating four individuals related to two separate thefts. Officials are saying that the thefts happened on Dec. 10 at Walmart located on Spring Ave. NW. Officers are asking anyone with information to...
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage leads to shooting injuring one in Taylorville
TAYLORSVILLE, UT — A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, on Dec. 15, 2022. Sgt. Jake Hill, with Taylorsville Police Department, said the driver is in the hospital and in stable condition. The incident began around 1800...
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again
Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.
WAND TV
Police: Illinois College student detained in dormitory, armed with bladed weapons
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville Police detained a 26-year-old student armed with two bladed weapons in a dormitory, on Wednesday. According to Jacksonville PD, at approximately 4:45am officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the Illinois College Campus in reference to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress.
Comments / 0