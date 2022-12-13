Springfield police are vowing to continue working pro-actively to head off violence downtown before it happens… but says it needs the public’s help to do so. Police Chief Ken Scarlette made the comments after the latest downtown shooting over the weekend outside Wet Bar. Scarlette notes that citywide, violent crime, shootings and homicides are down this year…and says downtown crime is consistent with the five-year average.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO