Sentry Insurance Foundation Donates $10 Million to UWSP Business School
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Sentry Insurance Foundation have announced a $10 million gift to the university. Assistant Dean of the Sentry School of Business and Economics Kevin Neuman says the gift has been in the works for a few months and came together because of a shared vision between the two entities. “There was a lot of synergy between Sentry and UWSP. We’ve had such a great partnership in the past, particularly with the school of business and economics, so there was a level of trust. Sentry has been such a great partner,” he said.
Snow Emergencies Declared for Local Communities
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Roadways turned slick Wednesday morning after freezing rain fell overnight. With the rain expected to change to snow later today, local communities have declared snow emergencies. Any vehicle parked on a municipal street during a snow emergency is subject to ticketing and towing. Current snow...
Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America pageant
UNCASVILLE, CT (WSAU) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023. Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old from Wausau, won the pageant last night in Uncasville, Connecticut. She’s a graduate of Wausau West High School and is studying nuclear engineering at UW-Madison. Her platform is to promote nuclear power as a...
Fire Department asks residents to clear snow around hydrants
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – With heavy snowfall this week, the Wausau Fire Department is asking for help from residents. The City of Wausau has been dealing with staffing issues making it difficult for them to clear all fire hydrants. Seconds can matter in an emergency situation, and the Fire...
Students’ lunch debt paid
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A husband and wife in Stevens Point are paying off all student-lunch debt at Pacelli High School. Joe and Nancy Roppe saw a post on Facebook inviting people to pay off someone’s school lunch debt and then add $10 to that total. “Instead of paying for coffee for the person behind in the drive-thru, how about paying off school lunch balances?” Joe said.
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
UPDATED: Huebner in Custody
Sheriff’s officials made the announcement in a Facebook post approximately 90 minutes after they announced that he was on the loose near Landing Bay Resort. Officers add that they are still in the area collecting evidence and processing the scene, so if anyone hears footsteps in the woods or near their home, they should not be alarmed.
Street Crews Prepare for Snow Removal in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The first big winter storm of the season will hit Central Wisconsin from Wednesday through Thursday, and local street crews are planning accordingly. The City of Marshfield says they have been busy equipping all of their trucks with plows and salt spreaders and mapping out which roads they will begin to clear first.
Wausau Woodchucks Release 2023 Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks will begin their 30th Northwoods League campaign on May 29th. That’s when the Woodchucks will travel to Madison for a date with the Mallards. The same two teams will then play the Woodchucks home opener at Athletic Park on the 30th for the first of three straight at home.
Wausau City Council Officially Cancels Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council formally voted to cancel a development agreement for a condominium complex in the Riverlife development. “There were months and months whereby the agreement could come to fruition, where the land sale could take place,” said Alder Lisa Rasmussen during Tuesday’s meeting.
More Information: Huebner Wanted in Shawnao County Before Arrest Wednesday
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU) — Officers say a report of a suspicious vehicle is what led to Wednesday’s manhunt and shelter-in-place order near Landing Bay Resort. Officers in Minocqua say they received word of a suspicious vehicle, which they traced back to 32-year-old Cody Huebner. A background check turned up outstanding warrants for him from Shawano County.
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
Sand mining proposal for Iola Car Show parking lot
SCANDINAVIA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A proposal for a mining project could make its way to the grounds of the Iola Car Show. Back in October, executives from the show and Faulks Brothers Construction sent a letter to residents in Scandinavia. The letter had announced intentions to mine for sand and gravel from parking lots surrounding the car show’s main area, located just east of Waupaca County Road J.
PFAS mystery: Rural wells in Onedia County test positive for forever chemicals
TOWN OF STARKS, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Levels of PFAS hundreds of times higher than what is considered safe for drinking have been found in private wells in eastern Oneida County. The Department of Health Services considers 20 parts per trillion the limit for safe drinking water. Of 20 wells...
