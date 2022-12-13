STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Sentry Insurance Foundation have announced a $10 million gift to the university. Assistant Dean of the Sentry School of Business and Economics Kevin Neuman says the gift has been in the works for a few months and came together because of a shared vision between the two entities. “There was a lot of synergy between Sentry and UWSP. We’ve had such a great partnership in the past, particularly with the school of business and economics, so there was a level of trust. Sentry has been such a great partner,” he said.

