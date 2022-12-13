Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Josh Green (elbow) out again on Friday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green continues to deal with a right elbow sprain and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Rockets. Herro's Thursday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Maxi Kleber (knee) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a right knee sprain. Expect Christian Wood to see more minutes off the bench against a Cleveland unit ranked second in defensive rating. Wood's current...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (injury management) out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Oladipo will sit out Thursday's clash with Houston due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Oladipo is averaging 8.6 points, 3.0...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is still dealing with low back tightness. He is once again listed probable. It's pretty safe to assume he'll continue to suit up despite the ailment. Our models project...
Pitt Brimming with Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip
When the Pitt Panthers were at their lowest, Jeff Capel hammered them with encouragement.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) ruled out for Clippers on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Zubac was listed questionable due to a left knee contusion. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Robert Covington and Moses Brown should see more work. Head coach Ty Lue says Zubac is also expected to sit Saturday.
numberfire.com
John Wall starting for Clippers Thursday in place of injured Reggie Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wlal will start Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are up against it Thursday, as four of their starters have been ruled out for various ailments and afflictions. One of them is Reggie Jackson, sidelined due to left Achilles inflammation. As a result, Wall will step into the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against Houston. Martin's Thursday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) out for Clippers on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. George is dealing with left knee soreness and will not be available to face the Suns. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) has also been ruled out. George's next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (knee) available on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Curry will suit up for the later half of Golden State's back-to-back despite being listed as questionable. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 48.9 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out again for Minnesota Friday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McLaughlin is still dealing with the left calf strain that has plagued him. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 18 games this season, McLaughlin is averaging...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (ankle) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Adebayo is questionable with an ankle injury for the second game of Miami's back-to-back on Thursday. Kyle Lowry (rest) has been ruled out and Jimmy Butler (injury management) is listed as probable. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves rule out D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell will sit out on the road after the Timberwolves' guard suffered a knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Nowell's projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem starting for Heat on Thursday in place of injured Bam Adebayo (ankle)
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Haslem will get the start on Thursday with Bam Adebayo sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 8.1 minutes against the Rockets. Haslem's Thursday projection includes 3.0 points, 2.1...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) available on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against Miami. Smith's Thursday projection includes 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
