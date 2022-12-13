ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Robinson is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He keeps getting listed probable, and he continues to play despite it. It's more of the same Thursday. Our models project Robinson for 10.2 points, 2.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Josh Green (elbow) out again on Friday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green continues to deal with a right elbow sprain and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Ivica Zubac (knee) ruled out for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Zubac was listed questionable due to a left knee contusion. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Robert Covington and Moses Brown should see more work. Head coach Ty Lue says Zubac is also expected to sit Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against Houston. Martin's Thursday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) ruled out for Los Angeles Thursday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kennard entered the day with a questionable tag due to right calf soreness. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Thursday's contest. Expect more work for Terance Mann and Amir Coffey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) questionable on Friday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bertans is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Portland on Friday. Bertans is averaging 3.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 4.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

John Wall starting for Clippers Thursday in place of injured Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wlal will start Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are up against it Thursday, as four of their starters have been ruled out for various ailments and afflictions. One of them is Reggie Jackson, sidelined due to left Achilles inflammation. As a result, Wall will step into the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Landry Shamet coming off Suns' bench on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Devin Booker missed a couple games due to left hamstring tightness. However, he has received the green light to take the court in Thursday's contest. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shamet back to the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Clippers' Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) ahs been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is dealing with Achilles inflammation and will not be available to face the Suns on Thursday. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) and Paul George (knee) have also been ruled out. Jackson's next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) available for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Houston on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against the Rockets. Herro's Thursday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL

