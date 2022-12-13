Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wlal will start Thursday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are up against it Thursday, as four of their starters have been ruled out for various ailments and afflictions. One of them is Reggie Jackson, sidelined due to left Achilles inflammation. As a result, Wall will step into the starting lineup.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO