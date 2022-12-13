In January, the Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, will open two new exhibitions featuring artwork from the permanent collection. In the Upper Preview Gallery, “The Shape of Things: Op Art and Geometric Abstraction” will be on view Jan. 14-April 9, 2023. Drawn from the permanent collection, this exhibition includes vibrant and visually fun paintings and prints. Short for Optical Art, Op Art began in the 1960s and uses shape, color and repetition to create optical illusions. Related, Geometric Abstraction is a form of abstract art that relies on shape, color and pattern to create nonrepresentational images. Many artists working in this genre look to mathematics for inspiration, each creating their own artistic, visual vocabulary. Highlights include serigraphs by Richard Anuszkiewicz (1930-2020) and a screen print by Victor Vasarely (1906-1997).

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO