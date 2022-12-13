ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park

AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition

BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
JASPER, IN
94.3 Lite FM

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Recount Commission will hold a public meeting on the petition for a recount for House District 62 State Representative

INDIANA – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for a recount for the election for Indiana House District 62 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices. The...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Local robotic teams receive honors at LEGO® League Challenge

INDIANA – On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University. of Indianapolis. 49 teams of fourth through eighth graders from across...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity

Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

LCIS ADA compliant playground to arrive shortly after $87,000 down payment

FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent School District announced that the all-inclusive playground equipment will be arriving shortly, with anticipation of installation by early May. Through the use of CSP funding, LCIS paid a down deposit of $87,000 to PlayPros of Kokomo, to construct an all-inclusive ADA-approved playground for all...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is the Wabash Valley experiencing a ‘tripledemic’?

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There have been nationwide concerns of a tripledemic. With cases of Covid, RSV, and flu rising across the country. Wednesday we checked in with the Vigo County Health Department to learn what they’re seeing locally. Public health educator Shelby Jackson says it’s not uncommon to see an increase this time […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy