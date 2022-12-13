Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton appoints deputy mayor, public engagement director, and interim human resource director positions
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced today the appointment of Mary Catherine Carmichael to the position of Deputy Mayor and Kaisa Goodman as Public Engagement Director for the City of Bloomington. Don Griffin, who has served in the role of Deputy Mayor since April 2021, recently announced his...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy approves purchase of washer and dryer during Wednesday’s meeting
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy voted to approve the purchase of a washer and dryer, a step needed for the school to comply with Lawrence County Health and State Health requirements. In addition to these items, a water softener will also be purchased. The board authorized up to...
wbiw.com
New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park
AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wbiw.com
Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands presents the 35th Annual Community Service Award to former Judge Michael Robbins
BEDFORD – Each year since 1987, Hoosier Uplands has presented a community service award to an individual that has made a difference in their local community. The 2022 recipient of the award. is former Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins. While most people know Robbins for his...
wbiw.com
IU Police search campus after a report of an armed subject on campus
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. According to police, the suspect had been sighted near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission will hold a public meeting on the petition for a recount for House District 62 State Representative
INDIANA – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for a recount for the election for Indiana House District 62 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices. The...
wbiw.com
Local robotic teams receive honors at LEGO® League Challenge
INDIANA – On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University. of Indianapolis. 49 teams of fourth through eighth graders from across...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity
Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
wbiw.com
LCIS ADA compliant playground to arrive shortly after $87,000 down payment
FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent School District announced that the all-inclusive playground equipment will be arriving shortly, with anticipation of installation by early May. Through the use of CSP funding, LCIS paid a down deposit of $87,000 to PlayPros of Kokomo, to construct an all-inclusive ADA-approved playground for all...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
Is the Wabash Valley experiencing a ‘tripledemic’?
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There have been nationwide concerns of a tripledemic. With cases of Covid, RSV, and flu rising across the country. Wednesday we checked in with the Vigo County Health Department to learn what they’re seeing locally. Public health educator Shelby Jackson says it’s not uncommon to see an increase this time […]
