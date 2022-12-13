Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Postal worker hailed a hero for helping save dogs from fire in Kensington
KENSINGTON, Md. - The owners of two dogs that nearly died in a house fire Tuesday got to thank the postal worker who first spotted the smoke at their home. Laura and DeWayne Nichols said both of their dogs are doing well after surviving the fire at their home on Dewey Road in Kensington.
mymcmedia.org
Family Displaced After Fire in Aspen Hill
One family, including two adults and one child, were displaced after a fire Tuesday night in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There were no injuries. MCFRS was dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hewitt Avenue, Piringer...
Fire crews rescued person trapped under light rail in Baltimore County
Baltimore County fire crews were working to rescue a person trapped under a light rail Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Ridgely Road.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Park Police Officer Adopts Abandoned Dog Found Tied to a Tree in Germantown
On November 23, Officer Avellan of Montgomery County Park Police responded to a call at Gunners Lake Park in Germantown for a dog that had been abandoned and left tied to a tree. The dog was taken to Montgomery County’s Animal Service and Adoption Center shelter that night, but was never claimed. Earlier this week, Officer Avellan retuned to the shelter and has adopted the dog– he named her Maple.
mocoshow.com
Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
WBAL Radio
Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
fox5dc.com
4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Seems Fishy: Armed Robbers Come Up Empty After Targeting Silver Spring Seafood Spot, Police Say
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to rob a seafood business in Montgomery County, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered Karen's Seafood, located in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive, and threatened several patrons inside with a firearm, demanding money around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Montgomery County police.
Shooting in Prince George's County leaves one dead
The Homicide Unit in Prince George's County is working to identify and arrest suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant
SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
fox5dc.com
Burglary suspects use jaws of life tool to break into Maryland CVS store: police
BOWIE, Md. - Two burglary suspects used first responder rescue tools to gain access to a store in Bowie, Maryland, according to police. The Bowie Police Department says officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a CVS store located at 1910 Crain Highway around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire
A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
Comments / 0