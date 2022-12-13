Read full article on original website
BBC
Dorset boy in coma after strep A misdiagnosis, family says
A one-year-old boy nearly died after doctors failed to spot a severe strep A infection, his family has said. Paul Silva, from West Parley, Dorset, said his son Joseph was diagnosed with less serious conditions by both a GP and Bournemouth Hospital in November. However the boy was later placed...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Welsh health board urges public to avoid emergency departments
The health board for the area where an 89-year-old man was taken to hospital strapped to a plank because no ambulances were available has said the flow of patients through its hospitals is blocked because hundreds of medically fit people have nowhere safe to be discharged to. They have urged...
BBC
Strep A: Penarth family traumatised by daughter's death
The parents of a girl who died from Strep A say they have been left traumatised by her death. Seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), or Strep A. Her father Hasan described her as a "bubbly" daughter, who was "always...
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
NHS can adequately deal with increasing Strep A infections, says Yousaf
Scotland’s health service is “adequately able” to deal with infections of Strep A despite warnings of an increase in cases, Humza Yousaf has said.The Health Secretary has reassured families amid a surge in cases of the illness, with at least nine children reportedly dying after contracting it in the UK.There have currently been no deaths in Scotland from the Group A Streptococcus (Gas) condition, which typically affects the throat and skin.Public Health Scotland (PHS) said on Monday there had been eight reports of invasive infection in the country in children under the age of 10.Mr Yousaf said clinicians have warned...
Taskforce launched to help NHS ‘maximise’ use of private hospitals
A group of experts has been challenged to help the NHS “maximise” the way it uses private hospitals to help reduce the record number of patients waiting for care.Academics and experts from the NHS and independent sector are to meet at Downing Street on Wednesday to look at how to reduce the waiting list for pre-planned care.The so-called Elective Recovery Taskforce will help the NHS deliver on the target of eliminating all waits over 18 months by April next year and waits of longer than a year by March 2025, officials said.The number of people in England waiting to start...
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
BBC
Nottingham placenta error hampered baby death probe - coroner
A coroner says an investigation into the death of a newborn baby at a hospital was compromised by the way the placenta was dealt with. Quinn Lias Parker was born at Nottingham's City Hospital in July 2021 but died two days later from multiple organ failure. It later emerged the...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Strep A links investigated after child's death in Powys
Links with the invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) are being investigated after the death of a child in Powys, health experts have said. Public Health Wales is working with local health officials and the council following a possible link to a "very rare complication" of the disease. PHW's Dr...
Why are nurses striking and how will it affect hospital care?
Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are staging their first national strikes on Thursday. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) balloted its members over industrial action in a dispute over pay. It has argued that low pay is driving “chronic understaffing” that puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued.
One in seven ambulance patients still waiting over an hour for A&E handover
Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level...
‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour
Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned.The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP Patient Survey data.According to the survey, some 13.8% of patients did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.I’m really worried that among those millions of patients unable to get an appointment, there could be serious conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too lateWes StreetingWith almost 32 million GP appointments...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Welsh government budget: What does it mean for me?
Public services face a "perfect storm of financial pressures", the Welsh government said as it unveiled its spending plans for next year. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said her £20bn budget would top up NHS funding and help vulnerable people through the cost of living crisis. But ministers have ruled...
BBC
Midwives warn staffing crisis risks mother and babies' lives
Midwives at an NHS trust rated as inadequate have warned women and babies could be placed at risk, if staff recruitment does not rapidly improve. Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was downgraded from good by a health watchdog in summer. Four people from the midwifery service have spoken to the...
