New Bern, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Football state finals feature old-school running attacks

The high school football state championships did the 1950s proud. There were few spread-attack, high-flying arial offenses. Instead, most teams chose an old-school, ground-and-pound method. New Bern proved the triple option can thrive at the 4A level with a 40-28 win over Grimsley at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

This year's loss will be next year's motivation for Grimsley

Greensboro, N.C. — An argument can be made that the New Bern team that defeated Grimsley in the 2022 4A state championship game is one of the best the state has ever seen. After all, the Bears annihilated the NCHSAA record for rushing yards by a team in the highest classification over a season. The 2017 Scotland County team rushed for 5,532 yards and the 2022 Bears rushed for 6,433.
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
247Sports

All-conference linebacker transfer Tyquan King commits to ECU

East Carolina has found an upgrade to its linebacker room with the addition of North Carolina A&T all-conference transfer Tyquan King. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder announced his commitment to the Pirates on Wednesday night. He took an official visit to campus on Monday, Dec. 12 through Wednesday, Dec. 14. A native...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Second POD gives Kinston resiliency for line outages

On December 3rd, Duke Energy responded to two electrical substation failures in Moore County. Both were described as intentional vandalism and are being investigated by the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety. Three weeks before the Moore County vandalism, another substation was deliberately disabled in Maysville, located in Jones County.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives

Darby George and Tara George had the idea for Makerspace in 2019. They quickly got the business going and started allowing creators to come in and use their wood and metal working equipment. Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives. Darby George and Tara George had the idea for...
GREENVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Organizers want tournament to be a new tradition in Greenville

A college basketball tournament this weekend in Greenville is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual holiday tradition. Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in partnership with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSC, has organized the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, a multiple-team basketball showcase taking place at The Well on Saturday. The one-day, six-team tournament will feature matchups between the men’s basketball teams from Furman University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, East Carolina University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Richmond.
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13

Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
Live Design

East Carolina University Installs First J8-94 Loudspeakers

Before kickoff of each East Carolina University (ECU) football game, Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is played over the sound system at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The crowd roars and the Pirates take the field. It’s just part of the game day experience for ECU Pirate alumni, fans, and students. It’s appropriate as the stadium dates back to the early 1960’s.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
AYDEN, NC
