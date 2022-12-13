Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Football state finals feature old-school running attacks
The high school football state championships did the 1950s proud. There were few spread-attack, high-flying arial offenses. Instead, most teams chose an old-school, ground-and-pound method. New Bern proved the triple option can thrive at the 4A level with a 40-28 win over Grimsley at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The...
WNCT
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
New Bern celebrates high school’s Class 4-A state title football win
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern paid special recognition to the New Bern High School football team after they won the Class 4-A state title last Friday. New Bern beat Grimsley, 40-28, last Friday at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. It’s the […]
This year's loss will be next year's motivation for Grimsley
Greensboro, N.C. — An argument can be made that the New Bern team that defeated Grimsley in the 2022 4A state championship game is one of the best the state has ever seen. After all, the Bears annihilated the NCHSAA record for rushing yards by a team in the highest classification over a season. The 2017 Scotland County team rushed for 5,532 yards and the 2022 Bears rushed for 6,433.
carolinacoastonline.com
West boys suffer sweep by Kinston with 51-44 defeat in rematch, lose battle of boards in second half
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has lost twice in its first seven games of the season, and both have come against Kinston. The first defeat, a 74-60 setback in the second contest of the year, was a result of a horrid start that saw the Patriots trail 28-9 in the first quarter.
North Carolina man buys lottery ticket during halftime of Pittsburgh Steelers game, wins $100,000
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Lyncurgus Williams, of New Bern, decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I scratched it off right […]
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
Jacksonville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Jacksonville. The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00. The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
All-conference linebacker transfer Tyquan King commits to ECU
East Carolina has found an upgrade to its linebacker room with the addition of North Carolina A&T all-conference transfer Tyquan King. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder announced his commitment to the Pirates on Wednesday night. He took an official visit to campus on Monday, Dec. 12 through Wednesday, Dec. 14. A native...
neusenews.com
Second POD gives Kinston resiliency for line outages
On December 3rd, Duke Energy responded to two electrical substation failures in Moore County. Both were described as intentional vandalism and are being investigated by the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety. Three weeks before the Moore County vandalism, another substation was deliberately disabled in Maysville, located in Jones County.
WNCT
Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives
Darby George and Tara George had the idea for Makerspace in 2019. They quickly got the business going and started allowing creators to come in and use their wood and metal working equipment. Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives. Darby George and Tara George had the idea for...
gsabusiness.com
Organizers want tournament to be a new tradition in Greenville
A college basketball tournament this weekend in Greenville is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual holiday tradition. Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in partnership with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSC, has organized the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, a multiple-team basketball showcase taking place at The Well on Saturday. The one-day, six-team tournament will feature matchups between the men’s basketball teams from Furman University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, East Carolina University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Richmond.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13
Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
WITN
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
Live Design
East Carolina University Installs First J8-94 Loudspeakers
Before kickoff of each East Carolina University (ECU) football game, Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” is played over the sound system at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The crowd roars and the Pirates take the field. It’s just part of the game day experience for ECU Pirate alumni, fans, and students. It’s appropriate as the stadium dates back to the early 1960’s.
WITN
State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Crime Stoppers provides key role in solving crime in the community
In Kinston, homicides have doubled this year over last. The Kinston Police Department has a high success rate in apprehending the perpetrators of crime in the city, in part because of Crime Stoppers. This tool, used by law enforcement throughout the county, runs on donations. “Quite honestly, Crime Stoppers is...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0