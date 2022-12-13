Read full article on original website
Nobles Hospital: A&E pressure prompts community care plea
People on the Isle of Man have been encouraged to seek community care for non-urgent health problems to avoid swamping the island's main hospital. Manx Care has launched a campaign to highlight the treatment available at GP surgeries and the minor injuries unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Director of nursing...
More than 12,000 Isle of Man GP appointments missed last year
More than 12,000 GP appointments on the Isle of Man were missed in the last financial year, costing Manx Care an estimated £470,000. The health operator has revealed an average of 48 people a day did not attend scheduled trips to see a doctor between April 2021 and March this year.
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
One in seven ambulance patients still waiting over an hour for A&E handover
Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level...
Record delays in A&E as NHS warned over Strep A pressures
Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as almost one third of patients more than four hours to be seen, new data shows.The number of patients seen within four hours in A&E dropped to 68.9 percent in November, the lowest since records began. Meanwhile, the number of people waiting for NHS care hit a new high of 7.2 million in October, up from 7.1 million the previous month. The figures come as NHS England sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday. Experts have warned the NHS is “bursting...
Cardiff gin bar closure due to planning clause from 1979
A gin bar must close due to a planning condition dating back more than 40 years. Jason Hamer, owner of CFeleven in Pontcanna, Cardiff, does not have "open to non-residents" permission for his bar. Mr Hamer said the 1979 planning document means he can only sell alcohol to residents who...
Pharmacists pour cold water on ‘Government plans to use them during NHS strikes’
Pharmacists have poured cold water on reported Government plans to draft them in for help during NHS strikes, with one branding it “categorically impossible” unless funding is increased.Senior chemist Fin McCaul said the sector was already facing a workforce crisis and could not be stretched to follow the plans without better investment.The proposals, reported in the Sunday Telegraph, would see pharmacists given permission to screen people for minor conditions and prescribe antibiotics to reduce demand for GP appointments.Under the plans, community pharmacies would be allowed to diagnose health problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and Strep A, according the paper.But...
Hull: Families of dementia patients to get unrestricted visits
Families of patients with dementia will be given unrestricted visiting to Hull hospitals after a national campaign. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) pledged to uphold John's Campaign - which looks to give families an active role in hospital care. Those living with memory impairments may become uncomfortable without...
Cost of living: Worcester Christmas meal vouchers available
Help with the cost of living crisis, including meal vouchers for nursery children and sixth form pupils, is being made available this Christmas. Worcester City Council has said it will also donate £50,000 to the city's foodbank and provide another £50,000 of aid for people on low incomes.
Coventry trade site 'almost a no-go area' due to roadworks
Coventry traders say weeks of roadworks are putting off customers and creating a devastating impact on their livelihoods. Businesses at Arches Industrial Estate say footfall has plummeted since work started at Spon End in September. "It's almost a no-go area," claimed Tony Dicey, who runs car body shop Paint Junky...
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Stoke-on-Trent could have to find 200 school places for asylum seekers
Stoke-on-Trent might have to find school places for up 200 extra children, because of an influx of asylum seekers. The city council leader, Abi Brown, met immigration minister Robert Jenrick on Tuesday to raise concerns after two hotels were identified as being suitable for the families. She said she expected...
