Local roundup: Calvary boys blow out Pentwater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO