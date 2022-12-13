Read full article on original website
Related
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
Three more Strep A deaths as total hits 19 – and cases of scarlet fever soar
THREE more children have died from deadly invasive Strep A in Northern Ireland and Wales - taking the tragic UK total to 19. New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under 18 have died of Strep A in England since September. Scarlet fever - caused...
What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak
Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
BBC
Warning community pharmacies at risk of closure due to funding problems
Some of Northern Ireland's community pharmacies could be at risk of closing, a representative group has said. Community Pharmacy NI, which represents more than 500 pharmacies, said Health Department funding was not viable. It follows a rise in demand for antibiotics for strep A and reports of low supplies in...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Strep A: Child deaths from bacterial infection in UK rise to 15
The number of children who have died from invasive Strep A illness in the UK has risen to 15, health officials have confirmed. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recorded 13 fatalities linked to the bacterial infection in England, while one child has died in Northern Ireland and another in Wales.Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.Illnesses caused by Strep A include skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal...
Will preventive antibiotics stop deadly strep A among schoolchildren?
With at least nine children confirmed dead from severe strep A infections in England, the government has raised the strategy of preventive antibiotics, where penicillin is given to close contacts to prevent them from falling ill. But what is the plan, and what difference will it make?. Why is the...
Antibiotics could be given to children en masse in ‘rare’ move by officials
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.A government minister revealed the plan in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection.According to the i, the “highly unusual” move would see penicillin or an alternative antibiotic given to all children in a year group that had been hit by a case of Strep A – even if they did not have symptoms.Health officials reportedly confirmed the plan to the newspaper – which the i noted is contrary...
Why are nurses striking and how will it affect hospital care?
Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are staging their first national strikes on Thursday. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) balloted its members over industrial action in a dispute over pay. It has argued that low pay is driving “chronic understaffing” that puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued.
13 cases of invasive Strep A in under-10s – Public Health Scotland
There have been 13 reports of invasive Strep A in children aged under 10 in Scotland since the start of October, according to latest data.Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf has said the country’s health service is “adequately able” to deal with Strep A infections despite warnings that cases are expected to increase.Public Health Scotland (PHS) said that infections caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) have been increasing since the beginning of October, though levels of the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal infections (iGAS) have been “generally stable and similar to previous years”.It has received reports of 13 iGAS cases...
Are vaccines available for Strep A and scarlet fever?
Nine children in the UK have died in recent weeks as a result of an outbreak of Group A Streptococcus, a potentially deadly bacterial infection more commonly known as Strep A.The bacteria, Streptococcus pyogenes, can linger in the throat and on the skin and cause many different illnesses if transmitted through sneezing or physical contact, including impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections prove relatively mild, the bacteria can also sometimes cause a life-threatening illness known as invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness and redness...
BBC
Cancer mRNA vaccine completes pivotal trial
Researchers say they have successfully completed a trial of a personalised cancer vaccine that uses the same messenger-RNA technology as Covid jabs. The experimental vaccine, made by Moderna and MSD, is designed to prime the immune system to seek and destroy cancerous cells. Doctors hope work such as this could...
Parents report struggle to find antibiotics as UK strep A cases rise
Parents are reporting serious difficulties in obtaining antibiotics for their sick children, amid concerns over UK-wide shortages after rising strep A infections. While the government has maintained there are sufficient supplies of penicillin and amoxicillin, pharmacists and GPs around the country have reported they are struggling to get hold of supplies.
BBC
Strep A antibiotics supply alert issued
A supply alert notice for the antibiotics used to treat the strep A bacterial infection has been issued by the Scottish government. The notice warns pharmacists there has been a surge in demand for the antibiotics and they "may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies". There...
Comments / 2