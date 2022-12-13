NEW YORK -- CAMP and Ally joined forces to bring NYC this special gift this holiday season: a claw machine filled with amazing prizes including $25,000!. Now that the Golden Egg containing the winning prize has been snagged, CAMP and Ally will be matching the win with a donation of $25,000 worth of toys going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO