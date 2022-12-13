ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

cardinalnews.org

Mike Leach’s legacy endures with his UVa rival

Even for those who hardly crossed his path, college football coach Mike Leach was somebody to be admired. Leach, who died Monday at 61, most recently was the head coach at Mississippi State, which faces Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Leach, who grew up in Wyoming, previously was a head...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez

After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Terps "emotional tank was empty" in blowout loss to UCLA

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball came out flat and never bounced back in a lopsided loss to No. 16 UCLA, 87-60, Wednesday night. The Terps failed to score for nearly five minutes to start and allowed the Bruins to consistently go on major runs in the rout. Ian Martinez led the way for Maryland with 16 points and Donta Scott added 12 as the only two Terps in double figures. UCLA had four players finish with 14 points or better as part of a 56% shooting night that included 44 points in the paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
arlenbennycenac.com

How to Spend Your Time Visiting Orange, Virginia

Whenever you find yourself in need of a delightful change of scenery and have a chance to connect with the rich history of Virginia, there’s no better place than Orange, Virginia. Thanks to this travel blog post from Southern Living,you can find the best spots within Orange and its outlying towns of Barboursville and Gordonsville; all of which are sure to satisfy your craving for southern hospitality, a rich cultural tapestry, and the comforts of home.
ORANGE, VA
franchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

