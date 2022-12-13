Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina battling for five-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of Signing Day 2022
Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina battle for uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor in a race down to the wire, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound talent from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll. "Well, two weeks in a row that he's been at Maryland," Wiltfong said on...
Inside Nova
Local notes: Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback Tristan Evans named MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year. The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title. MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES. Besides being named...
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
WSLS
UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry was on the phone with his mom just moments before tragic shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending the day in Washington, D.C., on a field trip with a group of students, UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry called his mom and let her know that he was headed back to campus and that his phone was almost out of battery, NBC News reports.
cardinalnews.org
Mike Leach’s legacy endures with his UVa rival
Even for those who hardly crossed his path, college football coach Mike Leach was somebody to be admired. Leach, who died Monday at 61, most recently was the head coach at Mississippi State, which faces Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Leach, who grew up in Wyoming, previously was a head...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez
After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
Is Maryland pursuing 4-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show 247Sports' Brian Dohn joins to disucss Marylands pursuit of OT Oluwatosin Babalade.
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Terps "emotional tank was empty" in blowout loss to UCLA
No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball came out flat and never bounced back in a lopsided loss to No. 16 UCLA, 87-60, Wednesday night. The Terps failed to score for nearly five minutes to start and allowed the Bruins to consistently go on major runs in the rout. Ian Martinez led the way for Maryland with 16 points and Donta Scott added 12 as the only two Terps in double figures. UCLA had four players finish with 14 points or better as part of a 56% shooting night that included 44 points in the paint.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
WSLS
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
arlenbennycenac.com
How to Spend Your Time Visiting Orange, Virginia
Whenever you find yourself in need of a delightful change of scenery and have a chance to connect with the rich history of Virginia, there’s no better place than Orange, Virginia. Thanks to this travel blog post from Southern Living,you can find the best spots within Orange and its outlying towns of Barboursville and Gordonsville; all of which are sure to satisfy your craving for southern hospitality, a rich cultural tapestry, and the comforts of home.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
WSLS
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
franchising.com
Marco’s Pizza® Announces 8-Unit Area Development Agreement in Virginia
Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
cbs19news
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0