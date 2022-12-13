Janet Jackson coming to Baltimore’s renovated CFG Bank Arena as part of her 2023 ‘Together Again’ tour

Janet Jackson is back on the road again, and she’s making a stop in Baltimore.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, announced plans this week to perform at the city’s CFG Bank Arena as part of her 2023 “Together Again” tour.

The 33-city North American tour kicks off in April, and Jackson’s Baltimore show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13. Rapper Ludacris, also known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise, will take the stage as a special guest. Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

The tour — Jackson’s first in four years — is set to celebrate her 50-year career in entertainment, which has yielded hits like “Rhythm Nation,” “Together Again” and “All For You.” The singer made a 2017 stop at CFG Bank Arena’s predecessor, the Royal Farms Arena.

The downtown Baltimore venue is in the midst of a $200 million face-lift led by the Oak View Group, a California investment firm with backers like Kevin Durant and Pharrell Williams. Renovation work is expected to be complete by early next year, and the arena has already booked other high-profile acts like Bruce Springsteen and blink-182.