ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkEjP_0jhEq4VI00

( The Hill ) — New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape.

The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.

The gate is named in reference to the Central Park Five, who spent time in prison for allegedly assaulting a young woman jogging in the park before they were exonerated by a confession from convicted murderer Matias Reyes and subsequent DNA evidence testing.

Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money: report

The young woman, then-28-year-old Trisha Meili, was in a coma for 12 days after the attack, which surged into the national spotlight in 1989, interpreted as emblematic of New York’s issues dealing with crime.

Former President Donald Trump famously took out full-page ads in local papers to call for the death penalty for the five.

“The Gate of the Exonerated symbolizes the resiliency of the Exonerated Five and all those who have been wrongfully convicted and serves as a lasting reminder of the grave miscarriage of justice that took place more than three decades ago,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The Central Park Conservancy helmed the initiative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine

This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday.  Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park

MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park

You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Racist response to my City Council testimony is exactly why Asian Americans are waking up to politics

I testified Thursday against the City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, my second time in Council Chambers. The first was in May 2019 when I spoke personally and passionately about protecting New York City’s specialized high schools. The bill, also known as Int. 632, is another City Council measure designed to protect lawbreakers at the expense of the law-abiding. It would prohibit criminal background checks on prospective tenants and buyers of residential housing. After testifying, I left City Hall. It wasn’t until hours later that I heard the racist response to my testimony from Douglas Powell, who spoke on behalf of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

How I found my voice as a Black student at Brooklyn Tech

I was excitedly talking with my friends about our high school plans when one of my eighth grade teachers stopped me in the hallway and asked which school I got into.“Brooklyn Tech,”  I said with a smile, thinking of the months I spent studying for the specialized high school exam, or SHSAT.“Oh, good,” she said. “You know they only accepted seven Black students at Stuyvesant this year? It’s sad.” ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former staffer suing Attorney General James

(WIVB) — A former staffer for state Attorney General Letitia James is suing her and a longtime Chief of Staff, accusing the Chief of Staff of sexual assault. The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, the defendant, Sofia Quintanar, was sexually assaulted by Ibrahim Khan at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar. Quintanar […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student. “Kenny […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans

The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Grandma of slain NYC teen Saniyah Lawrence rips her accused killer boyfriend

The grandmother of a slain Harlem teenager ripped the girl’s teen boyfriend accused of stabbing her to death, insisting to The Post on Tuesday that he was never good enough for her “beautiful” granddaughter. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was killed Sunday night when her baby-faced 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, allegedly knifed her in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and then fled, police said. Hours after Crumbley turned himself in, Lawrence’s paternal grandma, Eileen Lawrence, said she’d always had a hunch about the boyfriend. “I met him just a couple of months ago and that was it....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy