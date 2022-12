Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (3765 Foundry Way, Suite 275, 314-669-2079) has opened at City Foundry STL. Beyond drinks and comfy seating, the new movie theater is a place to revel in film culture—an interactive space created to bring together cinephiles, curious moviegoers, friend groups, and families alike. Here's what to expect when you go.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO