Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."

3 DAYS AGO