Bikerumor
EWS Enduro Racing Gets UCI EDR Call-Up in Revamped 2023 Mountain Bike World Cup
The Enduro World Series is dead, long live the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. EWS gets a UCI Rainbow call-up, renamed EDR for the 2023 racing season, joining the current DHI, XCO, XCC & XCM disciplines to round out a broader series of elite mountain bike racing. But that’s not all that’s changing for UCI MTB. Starting with the 2023 season, DH racing adds a third Semi-Finals run to boost rider visibility on the big stage…
Bikerumor
Rapha Festive 500 Motivates to Close 2022 Strong with Ltd Gear & Prizes!
Have you met your cycling goals for 2022? If not yet, Rapha wants to motivate you to crush the last week of the year with their 12th annual Festive 500 between Christmas and New Year’s. As always, they have some special limited edition Festive 500 kit to egg you on whether you are riding inside or outside, digital bragging rights for those that go the distance, and prizes on offer like an OPEN UP, plus more from Wahoo, POC, Snow Peak & Campagnolo…
Bikerumor
Intend Announce Samurai CC, XC, TR & GR Lightweight USD Forks
Intend Bicycle Components has announced the release of the Intend Samurai; four new lightweight mountain bike forks with intended usage covering XC, Downcountry, Trail and Gravel. In true Intend fashion, the Samurai is of course an Upside-Down fork. Thanks to its brace-less design, carbon steerer and pared-back dropouts, the Samurai CC lays claim as the World’s Lightest 120mm travel fork weighing a claimed 1,405g.
Bikerumor
Get Paid to Ride? Fitness App W3:Ride Will Pay Users to Be Active
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. I can’t be the only person who has wanted to turn watts into dollars — but never knew how. Well, now there’s a way. W3:Ride, a new mobile app that “celebrates” cycling, is performing that celebration by raining cash on its users.
Bikerumor
2023 Scott Scale RC hardtail MTB takes weight reduction to new extremes
By cutting hardware weight in half, rerouting cables more efficiently, and minimizing individually-molded frame pieces, the 2023 Scott Scale RC sheds a lot of weight and introduces some clever new design features. Designed for those days when Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney don’t need a full suspension bike, the new...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Bikerumor
Wheels Manufacturing nests spacer stacks with Standard & Pro top caps
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If you’re like me, you have a drawer full of headset spacers and still never have the right height. Or the right color. Likely both. Now, Wheels Manufacturing is offering kits with a wide range of spacer heights, all using a “StackRight” stepped design that keeps them perfectly aligned. And they come in lots of colors!
Bikerumor
Pro Bike Check: Clara Honsingers National Championship winning Cannondale SuperSix EVO CX
The Elite Women prepped for a blistering start as the snow flurries started to come down. Defending nation champion Clara Honsinger (EF Education–Tibco–SVB) was the clear favorite, but the challenging course and conditions favored chance. As the lights switched from red to green, the best in the country...
Carscoops
2023 Honda Civic Type R Does 1/4 Mile In 13.9 Sec In First Tests, Slower Than 2021 Limited Edition
The new Honda Civic Type R has more power than its predecessor, looks better, and is even more track-focused. However, it isn’t any quicker in a straight line. Motor Trend recently got its hands on the punchy Japanese hot hatch and put it through its paces. It was able to record a best 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, on par with the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that the publication previously tested.
Bikerumor
Colnago V4R road bike designed to be the fastest all-road bike ever
Built to do many things, like launch, corner, climb and descend, the new Colnago V4R road bike is designed to do one thing: Win. And win it did, with 23 victories by 10 different riders on preproduction prototypes. Designed with input from UAE Emirates pro riders like Tadej Pogačar and...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Indrio Savannahs Preserve, Florida
Photo submitted by Adilson Amaro from their bike adventure in Indrio Savannahs Preserve, Port Saint Lucie, Florida. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Bikerumor
Introducing the New Bikerumor.com
Over the past 14 years, Bikerumor.com has gone through a lot of changes – including a number of website updates. What you’re seeing now, is the result of our biggest update yet. Today, Bikerumor launched an entirely new website designed from the ground up. We rebuilt the new Bikerumor.com to provide faster site speed, a more modern user experience, enhanced mobile experience, and consistency across the AllGear Digital portfolio.
Pamplin Media Group
2023 Genesis G90 named Motor Trend Car of the Year
The completely redesigned flagship car impresses with styling, performance and sophistication. I received a 2023 Genesis G90 for testing just a few weeks after Motor Trend named it their Car of the Year. The news had surprised me. The last G90 I tested — a 2017 version — was a very good car, but mostly impressive for offering high levels of performance, luxury and technology for thousands less than even more sophisticated German competitors.
Top Speed
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
Bikerumor
North River: Graham Agassiz Surfs Sandy Steeps on First Nation Territory
Graham Agassiz, aka Aggy, takes on the ultra-steep, shifting sandy slopes that make up the banks of the North Thompson River, BC. Following approval from the Simpcw First Nation, Aggy and team paddled North with his YT Tues Downhill Bike to scope out some sweet lines, seeking to capture the beauty of the region through Aggy’s creative navigation of the landscape.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru announces pricing on the 2023 WRX performance car
271-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER® engine. Top-level GT trim equipped with exclusive performance features. EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control available. •. Available SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. •. Pricing starts at $30,605. Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2023 Subaru WRX...
