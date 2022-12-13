Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm
Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday
The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
Sheridan Media
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
Sheridan Media
Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
