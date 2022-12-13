ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm

Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday

The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November

Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy