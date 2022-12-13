The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO