Alton, VA

Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!

Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Noisecreep

Setlist + Video – Pantera Play Second Comeback Show, Cut Two Songs From First Set

Yesterday (Dec. 6, 2022) Pantera performed their second comeback show, this time at the Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico. The setlist differed just slightly from the band's Dec. 2 show (their first with Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante) as two songs were cut from that original set and fan-filmed footage from the night has also made its way online.
Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Loudwire

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Noisecreep

A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023

Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023. The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from...
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...

