Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are all making the same joke about two missing characters
A classic Vader meme is doing the rounds
What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date?
Star Wars has not had many games coming out over the past decade and those that have come out have not always satisfied the fans. One that did was Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which followed in the steps of a brand new character, Kal Kestis. He was able to find himself and barely survived a very intense encounter when players last saw him. Now, after a few years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story. But when will they be able to play the game? Here is the likely Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date.
Prevention
Mark Hamill Reveals He and Carrie Fisher Had a Hot and Hilarious Hook Up While Filming ‘Star Wars’
Back in the late '70s, when they were filming Star Wars, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill were just two young, attractive nobodies. There they were, spending hours together on a set with a bunch of moving trash cans, a giant dog, and a dude in a gold-plated suit. Who could blame them if something happened? Certainly, Luke and Leia had an attraction and shared a little kiss that in hindsight is a little weird because they're on-screen brother and sister.
Top 7 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 13: Season finale’s best, most shocking and exciting takeaways
The season finale “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst crowning a new millionaire in Mike Gabler. The 52-year old from Meridan, Idaho defeated Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight after swaying the jury to believe that he was the most deserving of the title of sole survivor. So for the final time this season, we look back at the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of this memorable finale. SEE Mike Gabler makes history after winning ‘Survivor 43’: I’m going to donate ‘the entire million dollars’ to charity Top 7 moments of Episode 13 (in chronological...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans attempt to figure out the current owner of the galaxy’s most iconic ship
There are few works of fiction that have such a wide, multi-generational reach to the point where millions of people can recognize vehicles by the very sounds they make, but Star Wars fits that bill quite cleanly. Whether it’s a TIE Fighter or an AT-AT, the spaceships of George Lucas’ sci-fi darling are no strangers to the spotlight.
epicstream.com
The Boys Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Stars Drop Interesting Words To Describe Next Installment
The Boys Season 4 stars Tomer Capone (Frenchy), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), in a recent interview, shared their thoughts on what fans can expect in the future. All three actors also talked about the casting of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become one of the latest mysteries of the hit Prime Video series.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
epicstream.com
Is Demon Slayer Season 3 a Movie? Swordsmith Village Cinema Release Explained
After the success of Demon Slayer Season 2, fans of the fantasy and adventure anime have been patiently waiting for the series' third installment. Now that Season 3 is confirmed and even set to have a US and Canadian theatrical release in March 2023, does this mean that Demon Slayer Season 3 is a movie?
epicstream.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5: Will, JJ to Face ‘Tiny Bump Ahead’ in Their Marriage
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5, titled Oedipus Wreck, will continue the BAU’s effort to stop the serial killer network from growing big. But aside from this storyline, fans also want to know more about Will (Josh Stewart) and JJ’s (A.J. Cook) relationship after the former’s big reveal.
Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Collection Has Arrived Online And In-Store
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Columbia and the Star Wars franchise are teaming up on a new collection of gear for the 2022 holiday season. Slated to be released on December 2, the latest Star Wars Collection from Columbia is inspired by the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. If a Columbia x Star Wars collaboration sounds familiar, it’s because this is actually the 8th year that Disney/Lucasfilm has teamed up with the sportswear for a holiday collection. 2020’s Columbia x Star Wars merging notably channeled the super popular Mandalorian franchise. Over...
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Fans Convinced Aki Hayakawa is MAPPA's Favorite After Gorgeous Episode 10 Sequence
The latest episode of Chainsaw Man was an exciting one as Denji and Power found themselves training under a new Master. However, Episode 10 also had an emotional sequence as Aki Hayakawa dealt with the death of Himeno and several colleagues. Interestingly, fans are now convinced that Aki is MAPPA's new favorite character.
epicstream.com
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 12 Confirmed as Series’ Finale
While it’s been confirmed before that the third season is the last, Mob Psycho 100 recently revealed that Episode 12 of the current season will be the series’ finale. Because of this, the Mob Psycho 100 anime is confirmed to end next week. Spoiler Warning: There are Mob...
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2
Dreaming of a freer galaxy, LADY QI’RA and her organization, CRIMSON DAWN, have waged a secret war against the Empire. Qi’ra activated operatives across the galaxy to cause havoc and distract the Emperor while she sought a power capable of deposing the Sith Lord. Qi’ra learned the means...
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get One of 2022's Most Popular Games
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to one of the most popular titles that has released throughout the entirety of 2022. For the most part, 2022 has been a bit of a down year for new games. While there have been some standout titles like Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, 2022 definitely hasn't contained as many stellar releases as we have come to expect in the past. And while none of those games in question happen to be landing on Xbox Game Pass today, the title that has joined the service was quite massive when it hit store shelves earlier this spring.
Ascendant Studios Joins Forces With EA Originals for Groundbreaking Single-Player, First-Person Magic Shooter – Immortals of Aveum™
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ascendant Studios, an independent team of veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience, has partnered with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label to release the studio’s debut title, Immortals of Aveum™. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006109/en/ Sigil from Immortals of Aveum. (Graphic: Business Wire)
