Star Wars has not had many games coming out over the past decade and those that have come out have not always satisfied the fans. One that did was Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which followed in the steps of a brand new character, Kal Kestis. He was able to find himself and barely survived a very intense encounter when players last saw him. Now, after a few years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story. But when will they be able to play the game? Here is the likely Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date.

7 DAYS AGO