Longmont, CO

Longmont fire damages business, residential complex

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Fire crews responded to a fire in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood Monday evening.  COURTESY OF LONGMONT PUBLIC SAFETY

Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety.

Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.

Crews entered a business at 645 Tenacity Dr., located in the same building, to extinguish the remaining fire according to the release. The business is under renovation and nobody was inside, a Longmont Public Safety spokesperson said.

Thirteen fire and rescue units, including Longmont Police Services, American Medical Response, Longmont Power and Communications, Mountain View Fire Protection District and Longmont Emergency Unit, were dispatched to the neighborhood fire.

Several of the building's ground-floor businesses were filled with smoke and heat. The fourteen residential units above the main floor were evacuated and had smoke and carbon monoxide exposure, but did not have any fire damage, according to the release.

The fire did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters ventilated the residential units with high-powered fans to remove the smoke and carbon monoxide. Residents won't be allowed back in their homes until Longmont building inspectors clear the building as safe.

Longmont Public Safety reached out to the residents to offer assistance, the spokesperson said, but all of them found places to go on their own.

The investigation into the fire's cause continues.

The Denver Gazette

