Following the launch of their Supertramp ATB, Minneapolis-based Wilde Bicycle Company is back at it with another new model that they’ve been teasing for a few months. The Wilde Dream Engine is described as their drop-bar bikepacking and adventure frameset. It’s handmade in the USA and available in titanium or steel with custom and stock options. The Dream Engine has loads of mounting points, clearance for 2.6″ tires, is built around the carbon Salsa Cutthroat fork, and is designed to excel on big backcountry trips, fire roads, singletrack, and routes like the Tour Divide.

2 DAYS AGO