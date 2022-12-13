Read full article on original website
bikepacking.com
Bags by Bird (BXB) Tail Grab Review
Released earlier this fall, the Bags By Bird Tail Grab is a unique handlebar bag that comes in two sizes, has a rando-style flap opening, and offers quick-access storage for ride essentials. We’ve been testing both the Lil’ Tail Grab and the Big Tail Grab for the last couple of months to see what they’re all about. Find our review here…
bikepacking.com
Friday Debrief: LaShay’s Sonoran Bloom, SPD Vans, Paul Duplex, and More…
We started “The Debrief” on our YouTube channel last year as a way of highlighting the week’s news and things that caught our attention on the website, in the conversation, and elsewhere around the community. To take this a step further, we’re posting a weekly Debrief here on the site to highlight all of those things and more, including upcoming events and interesting things our readers shared in the comments. Check out this week’s findings below.
bikepacking.com
Introducing the Wilde Dream Engine
Following the launch of their Supertramp ATB, Minneapolis-based Wilde Bicycle Company is back at it with another new model that they’ve been teasing for a few months. The Wilde Dream Engine is described as their drop-bar bikepacking and adventure frameset. It’s handmade in the USA and available in titanium or steel with custom and stock options. The Dream Engine has loads of mounting points, clearance for 2.6″ tires, is built around the carbon Salsa Cutthroat fork, and is designed to excel on big backcountry trips, fire roads, singletrack, and routes like the Tour Divide.
bikepacking.com
Best Bikepacking Bikes of 2022 (Video)
In our latest YouTube video, Neil runs through the best bikepacking bikes of 2022, according to both our internal voting and what the Bikepacking Collective had to say about it. Watch it here…. Each December, we announce the BIKEPACKING.com Gear of the Year Awards, in which we highlight the best...
bikepacking.com
Reader’s Rig: Adrian’s Landyachtz AB-ST
Words and photos by Adrian Eames (@2surly) Hi! My name is Adrian, and I’m currently living in Vancouver, BC. I have been in the bike industry in one way or another my entire working career. I started my career as a bike mechanic because I have always enjoyed building custom bikes for myself and others. I worked for a company where I became well-known in the local community for building custom bikes and anodizing custom titanium frames.
bikepacking.com
Rapha: Exploring Success with Marius Nilsen (Video)
In Rapha’s latest “Success” video, Norwegian photographer Marius Nilsen (@mariusnilsen) offers his own definition as framed by the big shifts he’s made in the way he lives his life and his relationship with cycling. Seeking more adventurous surroundings, he left Oslo to establish a new chapter in a cozy house several hours outside of the city. Without the hustle and noise of the urban environment, this change has helped him tune into the world around him, encouraging him to slow down and engage with it more.
bikepacking.com
Tour de Kook: An Australian Surfpacking Adventure
After their van’s engine blew out and left them with no way of continuing their nomadic life along Australia’s East Coast, Ruby Woodruff and her partner built a makeshift trailer and rack and continued their surfing adventure by bike. Find Ruby’s story of their haphazard journey and a fun 30-minute video documenting their experiences here…
bikepacking.com
Dead Roads and Ribs for Bears
Written as a reflection on a failed first attempt to piece together the Chauga River Ramble bikepacking route through South Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, this refreshing piece from Tanner Arrington offers a glimpse into the unglamorous world of route creation. Read it here, paired with a moody gallery of black-and-white images from photographer Jess Peri…
