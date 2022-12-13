Read full article on original website
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy S23 just took a big step closer to its release date
Based on Samsung’s yearly release schedule, we’re expecting the Galaxy S23 line to launch sometime in February 2023. While the smartphone has already been passed through a small handful of global certification boards, it was recently spotted being approved by two more — meaning that a February launch is looking more and more likely by the day. As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S23 appears to be ready for launch in Thailand and India, two major markets for Samsung.
Phone Arena
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
T-Mobile has always been incredibly generous with its streaming-addicted customers, routinely throwing Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount Plus, Tidal, and at one point, Quibi freebies at pretty much everyone on its network with few to no strings attached. With the season of giving upon us, it should come as no surprise...
Digital Trends
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get a free storage upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy, and we’ve got one of the best phone deals around right here. Today you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung with 256GB of onboard storage for $1,200, the same as you’d normally pay for 128GB of storage. That’s all the storage you could ever need for photos, videos, and more, for a great price. Grab this deal today if you’re interested, as there are no guarantees Samsung will still be offering the same deal tomorrow.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
notebookcheck.net
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Digital Trends
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’ve been checking out the TV deals for a last-minute holiday purchase, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer today. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698 saving you $300 off the usual price. Packed with plenty of great features while offering a huge screen for the price, this is the ideal TV for movie and gaming fans alike. You’ll likely need to be quick to grab this deal though with the TV already a popular pick on the site. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $74 off, with delivery by December 24
Are you thinking about buying wireless earbuds from headphone deals, but you find it uncomfortable when they’re fitted into your ear canal for a long time? Then you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently available for $75 from Walmart. The uniquely shaped wireless are about half their original price of $149 after a $74 discount, so now’s the best time to buy them — don’t think twice, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer, which will get them to you by Dec. 24.
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
