Port Charlotte, FL

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: History doesn't repeat itself in Bulldogs' win

By Vinnie Portell
 4 days ago

ARCADIA — Before Monday night’s game against Port Charlotte, DeSoto County head coach Ardine Primus told her girls to remember the last time they played the Pirates.

She flash backed to the District 4A-12 title game this past February, a game the Bulldogs lost, 64-50.

“I just let them know, if they come out with a good start, then there is a chance,” Primus said. “And they did. They kept pushing through.”

The Bulldogs executed that goal, defeating Port Charlotte, 52-48.

Coming into Monday night, Port Charlotte had a history of success over DeSoto County. Dating back to 2016, the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs in seven straight games.

Monday, the Bulldogs flipped the script.

Though DeSoto led by as much as 17, the result wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter. The Pirates, who have won four games this season by four points or less, didn’t go down without a fight.

A layup by guard Keyara Montinat gave DeSoto its first lead of the night, 16-14, in the second quarter. DeSoto would lead for the remainder of the half.

DeSoto stepped on the gas as point guard Lazaiya Kinville weaved through Pirates defenders, knocking down points from the paint and beyond the arc. Kinville, who averages 17.3 points per game, knocked down 16 points in the first half alone.

“Once I get that many points, I have to keep going,” Kinville said. “I can’t stop because the game isn’t over yet. I was just worried about helping my team out more so I could finish the game.”

Pirates head coach Mike Progl sent his team a message of his own at the half.

“I told them ‘You need to wake up,’” he said. “There was no energy in the first half. They played flat. They were not showing discipline, and in the second half they came in and made it a game.”

The Pirates were aggressive and created turnovers in the second half. The Pirates’ shooters started knocking down three-pointers, too.

The Pirates went on an 11-0 scoring run late in the third quarter, a run that consisted of two three-pointers from Bryanna Griffiths, and two from shooting guard Chloe Reese. That run cut the Bulldogs lead to 39-36 entering the fourth quarter.

The Pirates continued to press, regaining the lead, 44-43, with less than seven minutes left in the game.

“I told them teams are going to go on runs. That’s basketball,” Primus said. “I told them no lead is safe. You have to keep pushing.”

A three-pointer from Port Charlotte’s Aryianna Lockey-Progl tied the game 48-48 with 1:30 to play.

DeSoto scored four straight points to secure the victory.

Kinville led the Bulldogs with 20 points, followed by Yahri and Zeri Tyler, who both had 10 points. Griffiths led Port Charlotte with 15 points, followed by Reece, who had 12 points.

“A successful win like this over a team as strong as Port Charlotte sets your definition, it defines you,” Primus said.

