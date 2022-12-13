Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
BioNTech founders' oncology startup rolls up its second PhIII win for Astellas
A cancer drug from one of the power couples of biotech has snagged a win in its second Phase III study, opening up a straight lane to global regulatory agencies. The drug is zolbetuximab, which BioNTech founders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci had launched into the clinic at their startup Ganymed, well before BioNTech achieved global fame in mRNA. Astellas bought it out for $1.4 billion in 2016 and now has a solid package of information on its ability to treat CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative cases of advanced gastric cancer when combined with chemo.
endpts.com
Discontinuation day: Third Harmonic’s only drug fails safety study as BioCryst culls pipeline after ASH
Third Harmonic Bio is calling it quits on its lead trial just three months after being one of the few biotech IPOs this year, and BioCryst is axing a rare blood disease candidate after Novartis presented blockbuster-besting data at the American Society of Hematology this week. Natalie Holles’ Third Harmonic...
endpts.com
Scoop: Moderna co-founder's regenerative medicine biotech nabs funds, but loses Genentech
Moderna co-founder Derrick Rossi is back with additional financing for a Cleveland biotech that he’s been working on since 2017, but Convelo Therapeutics is moving forward without a Big Pharma partner. The retired Boston Children’s Hospital professor and his co-founders at Case Western Reserve University have raised nearly $11...
endpts.com
Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
endpts.com
Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data
Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...
endpts.com
Novavax plans to raise $250M through stock, debt sales; Penny stock company plans reverse merger
Novavax said it will raise $125 million via a stock offering and another $125 million in convertible debt due in 2027 and may use the money to pay down existing debt and to help fund its launch of Nuvaxovid, its Covid-19 vaccine. Novavax, based in Gaithersburg, MD, was one of...
endpts.com
Scoop: Blade Therapeutics CEO, CFO appear to depart amid 'transition' after nixed SPAC
The two top executives at Blade Therapeutics appear to no longer be with the biotech after the startup failed to merge with its SPAC partner earlier this year. The biotech’s CEO and CFO no longer list the San Francisco-based drug developer as their employer on their LinkedIn pages, and other employee profiles list themselves as “open to work.” When reached via LinkedIn on Thursday, former CEO Wendye Robbins said the company is “in the middle of a transition.”
endpts.com
#ASH22 Recap: Leading hematology experts talk top readouts; Fireside chat with Novo Nordisk's Ludovic Helfgott; More
The American Society of Hematology wraps up every year with one of the biggest conferences in the biopharma industry. It’s a place where lots of new innovations in hematology — from leukemia to multiple myeloma to hemophilia and more — are presented, discussed, questioned or even celebrated.
endpts.com
Q&A: Ireland biopharma leader discusses the nation’s 2022 boost in manufacturing
The Emerald Isle has been of major interest to pharma manufacturers for several decades now, with giants like Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer calling Ireland home since the 1950s and 1960s. Ireland returned to the spotlight this year with expansion projects and new construction projects totaling hundreds of millions of Euros,...
endpts.com
Corrected: AbbVie, Ipsen end partnerships with Exicure following setbacks, job cuts
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com
AstraZeneca nabs 6 more months for Symbicort patent in latest court ruling
A federal judge in West Virginia ruled in favor of AstraZeneca on Wednesday, adding six months of patent protection for its asthma and COPD inhaler blockbuster Symbicort. The latest ruling concerns a relatively new patent protection that AstraZeneca had obtained earlier this year. The new judgement on that case rules that Mylan (now Viatris) and Kindeva Drug Delivery infringed on five claims of that ‘588 patent.
endpts.com
Merck marks 1M Minecraft downloads in gaming-meets-science education effort
Merck is tying a handful of marketing trends together in its Minecraft original game — the metaverse, video gaming and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) all in one. Now after a year in play, Merck’s game inside Minecraft, called “Periodic Odyssey,” has more than one million downloads — and lots of new fans.
endpts.com
Sio fails to find buyer, ending 'vant journey in liquidation
Sio Gene Therapies said on Thursday that after more than half a year of looking for a buyer, it has failed to find one and will sell off its remaining assets and close down. The company, formerly known as Axovant, started as one of the darlings of Vivek Ramaswamy’s Roivant empire, raising $315 million in a 2015 IPO, and a market value at one point of around $2 billion. But after the 2018 failure of its lead drug for Alzheimer’s disease, including a botched statistical analysis, it pivoted to Parkinson’s — where it faced manufacturing issues — and eventually to gene therapy.
endpts.com
US set to pay nearly $2B for Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid in 2023
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com
After #ASH22: Post-mortem analysis on biggest Twitter buzz around drugs, studies and biopharmas
The American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference ended Tuesday and is the “most comprehensive hematology event of the year,” so it’s no surprise that Twitter was abuzz with the hematology and blood cancer research and drug news this week. But what got the biggest buzz? GlobalData’s post-mortem analysis broke out the leading topics, themes and influencers from ASH on Twitter.
endpts.com
With new CEO, Passage Bio gives early look at first six patients in GM1 gangliosidosis gene therapy trial
Passage Bio has passed through a rough stretch of layoffs, exec departures, and pipeline cuts this past year. And with a new CEO in William Chou, who joined in October from Aruvant after parent company Roivant scrapped its sickle cell program, Passage Bio is looking to recalibrate. It’s starting with some very early results from its gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis, a rare disease in which people, often infants or children, don’t make any or enough of an enzyme called beta-galactosidase-1 that helps break down large sugars.
endpts.com
Updated: Maze reveals positive first look at PhI Pompe disease candidate
The scientists at Maze Therapeutics call themselves “genetic navigators,” and on Thursday, they mapped out some positive Phase I results from their most advanced program. MZE001 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. The drug is designed for patients with Pompe disease, a rare muscle-wasting condition caused by the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen.
endpts.com
Eli Lilly and Sosei enter into diabetes and metabolic disease deal, going after GPCR
Japan’s Sosei Heptares is partnering up with another big-name player: Eli Lilly. Under the agreement, Eli Lilly will pay Sosei $37 million upfront with a possibility of up to $694 million for development and commercial milestones and then tiered royalties on global sales. The pair will aim to design small molecule drugs going after G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets to treat diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
endpts.com
FDA schedules Covid-19 vaccine adcomm to discuss potential modifications and boosters
After the two years of successful uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, the FDA is now looking to streamline the regimen of primary series, boosters and bivalents in the mix. The FDA announced Friday that it will be holding an adcomm next month, bringing together its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) members in a bid to “consider whether and how the composition for primary doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified and how and whether the composition and schedule for booster doses should be adjusted moving forward.” The meeting is currently slated for January 26.
endpts.com
FDA approves Ferring's new gene therapy for bladder cancer
Following a CRL in May 2021 due to CMC issues, the FDA this afternoon announced the approval of Ferring’s adenoviral vector-based gene therapy Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) for the treatment of adults with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.
Comments / 0