IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content

Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
The Center Square

Three Wolverine Watchmen sentenced for Whitmer kidnap plot

(The Center Square) – Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced to a minimum of between seven and 12 years in prison for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico appeared before Judge Thomas Wilson of the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County, and each was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Morrison was convicted of gang membership, which carries a...
TechCrunch

Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US

As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.

