Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content
Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times. ...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Three Wolverine Watchmen sentenced for Whitmer kidnap plot
(The Center Square) – Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced to a minimum of between seven and 12 years in prison for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico appeared before Judge Thomas Wilson of the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County, and each was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Morrison was convicted of gang membership, which carries a...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
Apple hit with lawsuit alleging AirTags used to stalk women
Apple is the target of a class action lawsuit alleging that AirTag has become a "dangerous" tool for stalkers to track and follow women and that the company has not done enough to counter the practice.
