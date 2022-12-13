ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

Mt. Sterling man inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

James “Jim” W. Davis of the Mount Sterling area was among the 20 honorees inducted into the 2022 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Nov. 29 at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center in Columbus. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Committee, and Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation host the annual event.
Madison Correctional donates ‘Hope for the Holidays’

Through their Hope for the Holidays program, Madison Correctional Institution has been donating items to Madison County Job & Family Services for more than 20 years. This year, offenders knitted 100 hats and 25 lap blankets, made 435 bookmarks, donated toys and gifts, and presented a check for $1,600. Offenders hold fundraisers throughout the year. The institution’s staff also buys and donates gifts.
Welcome home Logan!

SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
Ross Co. Land Bank looks to clean up Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe’s Building Department announced a collaboration with the Ross County Land Bank to help revitalize dilapidated structures throughout the city. Officials with the city say the Ross County Land Bank has been awarded a more than $600,000 grant from the Ohio Department...
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male

Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22

Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
Some losses are harder than others

It’s hard for me to believe, but I began the journey of writing articles for the Delaware Gazette back in July of 2016! While I was leafing through the first of the old journals, I ran across the story titled: “THE THINGS I HAVE LOST.”. It was summer...
