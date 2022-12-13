DENVER • Nikola Jokic didn’t think facing three familiar faces now with the Washington Wizards would be weird, but he’ll find out for sure on Wednesday. Monte Morris, drafted by the Nuggets in 2017, will use the visiting locker room at Ball Arena for the first time, while Will Barton III is back there for the first time since joining the Nuggets during the 2014-15 season.

