George Takei says none of the 'Star Trek' cast got along with 'prima donna' William Shatner
"Star Trek" alum George Takei said the "Star Trek" cast didn't get on with William Shatner and called him a "cantankerous old man."
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Why Star Trek's Marina Sirtis Is Amazed By Picard Season 3
Star Trek's Marina Sirtis shared how she's amazed by the series' final season.
Star Trek's George Takei Responds To William Shatner's Claim That He Uses His Name For Publicity
Star Trek's George Takei responded to the latest jab from William Shatner.
Kirstie Alley 'Faked' Her Résumé to Land Vulcan Role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The late film and TV actress recounted in a previous interview how she finagled her first major Hollywood role in the 1982 sci-fi classic Kirstie Alley fibbed in order to play her iconic Star Trek character who was, ironically, incapable of lying. In 2016, Alley participated in the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Con in Las Vegas where she talked about being a part of 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, in which she played Saavik, Spock's protégé and Starfleet commander-in-training. The film was Alley's first professional acting gig, which...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Sounds Like Star Trek's George Takei Is Finally Putting An End To His Feud With William Shatner
George Takei might be bringing his long-running feud with William Shatner to an end.
Chris Jericho, Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning Among Cast For Horror ‘Dark Match’
EXCLUSIVE: Wrestling star Chris Jericho, fresh off a supporting role in horror breakout Terrifier 2, is set to lead cast in wrestling-themed horror Dark Match. Jericho will star with Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (Wynonna Earp) and Jonathan Cherry (Goon). The Dept. 9 Studios film, which recently wrapped in Edmonton, Canada, sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. Pic is written and directed by Lowell...
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
How to Watch '1923' - Where to Stream the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series
When we think about the most important decades in American history, many points to the 1770s because of the revolution, the 1940s for World War II, and even the 1960s for the birth of the counter-culture movement. However, the 1920s arguably saw greater change and gave birth to the modern American identity we know today. With the red scare, one of the worst pandemics in human history, and the rise of gangsters and mob rule with the prohibition, the 1920s was one of the most volatile periods in American history. It’s only natural that a Yellowstone television series should focus on this decade and its effects on the fictional but legendary Dutton family. With so many historical events and trends to work with, we’re sure to learn a lot more about this illustrious family in 1923, the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Cirroc Lofton Explains Why He’s ‘Conflicted’ About ‘Far Beyond The Stars’ Still Resonating So Strongly With Fans
Nearly 25 years after “Far Beyond the Stars” first aired, Cirroc Lofton shared with CinemaBlend why he’s “conflicted” about the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode still resonating so strongly with fans.
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally here and I literally can't contain my excitement.
Collider
'Avatar' and 9 of the Biggest December Box Office Hits of All Time
With Avatar: The Way of Water just on the horizon, many have been wondering how much money this long-awaited spectacle needs to make at the box office to break even. After all, it’s no secret that the original Avatar film was a massive success, and the monumental numbers of the inaugural film in this reportedly (soon-to-be) lengthy franchise indeed put some pressure on an end-of-year release to make it big.
Collider
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: Discovery (Season Four)
Star Trek: Discovery has gone two places the original Star Trek series never went. First is arriving at a fourth season. The original Enterprise was yanked by NBC after three seasons. The network had it up against My Three Sons, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle and Mod Squad with a new day and time each season. Star Trek: Discovery does have the advantage of being on Paramount+ streaming so fans can watch when they want. Because of streaming, the series doesn’t have to worry about fans missing an episode through a DVR malfunction. This means that episodes can connect so the season becomes one big storyline. The second big thing Star Trek: Discovery has done is allow a ship’s captain to have a relationship that lasts longer than one episode. Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four continues to find new frontiers for a franchise that’s been futuristic for over 50 years.
Collider
First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look
Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.
Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Films
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Deadline can confirm. She’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldbum, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater. First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name — itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was previously adapted into MGM’s classic 1939 film of the same name. It’s a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines...
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
