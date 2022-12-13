Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to darker themes in literature. Throughout his career, his films have been influenced by the themes and characters of fairy tales. One of del Toro's signatures is that he adds the political climate of their inception to the plots of his films, and the characters wrestle with the issues surrounding the children his fairy tales are centered around. As he tells his stories, he adds his touch to the iconic monsters that are both beautiful and horrifying, often leaving the viewer questioning the nature of the beasts, their "human condition." His films then tend to be littered with symbolism that is seen through children's eyes, leading the viewer to question the reality of the symbol themselves. The result is a profoundly affecting chimera of fantasy. His characters may go through a metamorphosis or even rebirth resulting from their own decisions; more or less like an epic tale.

