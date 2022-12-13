Read full article on original website
As The Whale Hits Theaters, See What Critics Are Saying About Brendan Fraser’s Potentially Oscar-Worthy Performance
Brendan Fraser has been getting Oscar buzz for months now, so with The Whale finally hitting theaters, what do the critics have to say?
Collider
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie attend star-studded 'Babylon' premiere
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon," along with Max Minghella and Elle Fanning, Tobey Maguire and his daughter, and other stars.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
Collider
Margot Robbie Wants to Put Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance on the Big Screen
Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.
Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.” Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. The agreement includes the “Warhammer 40,000” rights across film, TV and more, making it the first major acquisition of its kind for Amazon Studios. Games Workshop will continue making the popular mini-figures for the tabletop game. “‘Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity...
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Collider
Quentin Is the Most Chilling Character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus: Sicily. Critical award ceremonies that create categories honoring the “Best Ensemble Cast” were made for shows like The White Lotus. It’s hard to single out just one standout performance from a series that balances so many great characters at once, as each is equally important to the complex narrative that Mike White has strung together; we saw evidence of this at the last Primetime Emmy Awards when eight members of the first season’s cast were recognized, including nominations for Jake Lacy, Alexandra Dadarrio, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, and wins for Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Wes Anderson’s latest film is almost ready to blast off. Focus Features, in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, has set a limited theatrical release for “Asteroid City” on June 16, 2023. The film will go wide a week later on June 23. The out-of-this-world premise for Anderson’s “Asteroid City” was recently revealed, with Focus Features handling the distribution for the dramedy. This marks the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since Oscar-nominated 2012 coming of age story “Moonrise Kingdom.” His films since — “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs,” and last year’s “The French Dispatch” — were all distributed by Searchlight. Universal Pictures,...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' Gives New Meaning to a Classic Fairy Tale
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to darker themes in literature. Throughout his career, his films have been influenced by the themes and characters of fairy tales. One of del Toro's signatures is that he adds the political climate of their inception to the plots of his films, and the characters wrestle with the issues surrounding the children his fairy tales are centered around. As he tells his stories, he adds his touch to the iconic monsters that are both beautiful and horrifying, often leaving the viewer questioning the nature of the beasts, their "human condition." His films then tend to be littered with symbolism that is seen through children's eyes, leading the viewer to question the reality of the symbol themselves. The result is a profoundly affecting chimera of fantasy. His characters may go through a metamorphosis or even rebirth resulting from their own decisions; more or less like an epic tale.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
Collider
The True Story Behind ‘The Amityville Horror’
The history of the horror genre is filled with movies based on actual events, for what is scarier than the evil found in reality. Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Silence of the Lambs are all loosely based on the killer Ed Gein. The Conjuring and Annabelle films are based on the stories told by demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The most famous horror film based on a true story, however, is the 1979 fearfest, The Amityville Horror.
