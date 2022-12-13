New Signal Butte Road - SR 24 Connection Opens on December 14

Lead Mesa's completion of the Signal Butte Road expansion offers an alternate access to State Route 24. The southeast Mesa project opens to traffic Dec. 14, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field Road, a vital 2 mile stretch of road for the region

This newly completed extension of Signal Butte Road stretches to the border with the Town of Queen Creek, with a four-lane arterial roadway to the north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. The project improvements also included drainage infrastructure, new streetlights, and traffic signals.

The roadway will improve traffic flow between the two communities, offering additional access to the SR-24, US60 and LOOP202. This alternate access route is also vital to area’s the growing commercial, industrial, and residential developments. The project was funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Block Grant program (84%) and the City of Mesa’s 2020 Street Bond program (16%), a great example of different government sectors working together.

“The completion of Signal Butte Road to Mesa’s south border is an important milestone for the City of Mesa”, said Erik Guderian, City of Mesa’s Transportation Deputy Director. “This project, one of many approved by the voters in 2020, will provide an additional north-south connection for the City of Mesa and its neighbors and provide additional access to the newly completed SR 24 project in southeast Mesa.”

The City of Mesa, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation encourages residents to use caution and follow traffic laws on the new roadway with a reminder that SR 24 is not a freeway, rather an expressway with traffic signals at the intersections.

For more information about the SR 24 project, visit www.az.gov/projects.