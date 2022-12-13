Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Henry Cavill joins 'Warhammer 40,000' series at Amazon
Henry Cavill will star in and executive produce a new series based on the game "Warhammer 40,000" after being ousted as Superman.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Collider
First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look
Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.
Tobey Maguire brings daughter Ruby, 16, to ‘Babylon’ premiere
Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, on Thursday evening. The dad and daughter duo hit the premiere for his new film “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Maguire, 47, looked dapper for the event in a black suit, matching tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, Ruby dressed in cool black velvet dress, tights, lace-up boots, and a red leather coat with fur trim. The pair were both seen flashing smiles to the cameras as they posed together on the carpet. Ruby is one of two children that Maguire shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer...
Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Participating Filmmakers for 14th Edition
The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of filmmakers who will participate in the upcoming 14th edition. The selected fellows are Ahnmin Lee, Anndi Liggett, Jingjing Tian, Joecar Hanna and Maryam Mir. All five New York-based filmmakers will take part in a year-long mentorship. As part of the program, participants will meet regularly with industry guests and leaders of the fellowship. Created in 2009, the Fellowship has played a key role in helping promising new filmmakers connect with their peers within the community and develop their feature debuts. Alumni include Sarna Lapine, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal in...
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally here and I literally can't contain my excitement.
Collider
How to Watch '1923' - Where to Stream the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series
When we think about the most important decades in American history, many points to the 1770s because of the revolution, the 1940s for World War II, and even the 1960s for the birth of the counter-culture movement. However, the 1920s arguably saw greater change and gave birth to the modern American identity we know today. With the red scare, one of the worst pandemics in human history, and the rise of gangsters and mob rule with the prohibition, the 1920s was one of the most volatile periods in American history. It’s only natural that a Yellowstone television series should focus on this decade and its effects on the fictional but legendary Dutton family. With so many historical events and trends to work with, we’re sure to learn a lot more about this illustrious family in 1923, the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Gizmodo
A New M3GAN Trailer Is Here to Bring Pint-Sized Terror to Your Day
After achieving instant meme-ability in her first trailer—which kind of came out of nowhere, and elevated an “ugh, not another killer-doll movie” situation to “OMG WHEN CAN I SEE THIS” status—M3GAN’s overprotective, alarmingly powerful plaything has returned for another tease. Yes, they brought...
PGA Awards Announces 2023 Nominees in Sports, Children’s and Short Form TV Categories
Netflix leads the early Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards nomination pack, with four, as the org announced nominations in its television specialty categories. Nominees in sports, children’s and short form categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards were revealed on Friday, and winners will be announced in Los Angeles and New York at the Guild’s Nominee Events the week of February 19, 2023. Below are the nominees; the PGA noted that it “in alphabetical order by category. The PGA “does not vet the individual producers of sports, children’s and short form television programs.” The Award for Outstanding Sports Program “Formula...
Watch: Tyler Perry discusses suicide attempts in a video after tWitch's death: '
Tyler Perry responds to the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss by reflecting on his own struggles with mental health.
Jonah Hill Attempts To Marry Eddie Murphy & Nia Long’s Daughter In The ‘You People’ Trailer
Netflix recently rolled out its biggest theatrical release of the year, Knives Out: Glass Onion, in theaters before bringing it back to the streaming service. Looking ahead to the new year, the streaming giant is not looking to slow down. This morning, Netflix released the first trailer for its star-studded picture, You People.
Comments / 0