Bidding Begins At $200K For “Cadillac” Bismarck Liquor License
As Bismarck was in the throes of another wintery snow squall, the City of Bismarck dropped a major booze bomb on an unsuspecting public. It all came in a standard press release. It was only "wintery" because winter only actually begins next week. But. I digress. The big news dump...
KFYR-TV
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates!. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
KFYR-TV
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26. A new restaurant called Sazón is going to be a burger restaurant. On November...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
Mandan roads are open — for now; streets to be re-plowed by noon Friday
Mandan Public Works is reporting all roads are substantially open as of now, however the continued wind, drifting and additional snow fall is making travel difficult.
KFYR-TV
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
See Gwen Sebastian Live At Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
One of North Dakota's most famous people, Gwen Sebastian, is home and she's ready to sing! The beautiful and talented Gwen Sebastian will take the stage in her hometown community with a few songs to help raise funds for a special local little girl, close to her heart. Harper Wetzel. One of Sebastian's biggest fans also happens to be her cousin.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all North Dakotans are here during the snowstorm. Some snowbirds are already down in Arizona. More than seven million Americans have second homes, with Arizona being one of the most popular destinations, according to the National Association of Home Builders. George and Janet Westphal grew...
Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?
It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
KFYR-TV
The cost of snow removal in both hours and dollars
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow removal had just slowed down from November’s winter event, and now here we are during another. Plow operators have walked us through some questions we had. But we had a few more. I spoke with snowplow maintenance coordinator, Jordan Woroniecki about them. Plow operators...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
kxnet.com
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Someone You Should Know: Maj. General Alan Dohrmann. Someone You Should Know: Maj. General Alan Dohrmann. Heavy winds pick up today, heavy snow possible tonight. …. Meteorologist Stone Schafer's Thursday morning Storm Team Forecast. Stone’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15. Heavy snowfall today, Temps begin to fall this weekend.
KFYR-TV
BSC closing for winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the forecasted dangerous weather conditions, BSC will close Mon, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Tues, Dec. 13. All classes and events will be canceled and offices closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report for work. A decision about Wed., Dec....
KFYR-TV
Montana-Dakota Utility’s Heskett 1 demolished Tuesday morning in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities demolished one of the two Heskett smokestacks in Mandan Tuesday morning. According to MDU spokesman Mark Hanson, the explosives team worked through the nights to prepare for demolition. The demolition team used charges to make the stack fall over, but before they could, Advanced Concrete Cutting did preparation weeks in advance.
ND Country Fest Announces Full Daily Lineups
North Dakota Country Fest has announced its complete lineup and who's playing when. More on that in a second. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards. The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.
