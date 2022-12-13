Read full article on original website
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Samson Mow on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment
El Salvador's national assembly is considering a draft bill to regulate digital securities, indicating the country is going ahead with plans to issue bitcoin-backed bonds. JAN3 founder and CEO Samson Mow discusses the current state of President Bukele's bitcoin experiment. Plus, his outlook on bitcoin as the FTX saga continues to unfold.
Hong Kong central bank governor optimistic on virtual currency; South Korean counterpart fazed by FTX implosion
Central bank governors from several countries are in Thailand to share ideas over the role of central banks amid the rising adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets. The central bank executives are hosted by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) under the...
Brazil central bank grants Google Pay payment institution status
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google Pay has received approval to operate as a payment institution in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, the country's official gazette showed on Thursday, allowing it to initiate payment transactions.
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
Turkey has an obsession with crypto — Specifically Dogecoin: Study
The crypto market slump doesn’t mean interest in crypto is also down. A new study from the cryptocurrency education platform CryptoManiaks revealed that many countries are still scouring the internet, hungry for crypto-related information. According to the study, the Netherlands and Turkey take the top two spots, with 8.2%...
Bitcoin To Make El Salvador One Of The Richest Nations On The Planet
El Salvador as a nation became a sort of Bitcoin “maximalist” through its President a while ago. You probably remember that not too long ago, it’s been revealed that the nation is doubling down on its bet on cryptos even in the midst of a bear market.
