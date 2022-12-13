ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

People From Oklahoma Are Leaving and Moving to These 3 States

A new study was conducted to determine the most popular places people from each state are moving to, including Oklahoma. The study by Stacker used Census Bureau and other data along with user surveys and questionnaires to determine the 3 most popular destinations that people from each state are moving to.
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Check Out the Top Wineries and Vineyards in Oklahoma

You know that as Jeri Christmas I've been planning all kinds of holiday parties! We recently had our Grinch-themed lunch at work, and we'll be having our Christmas party this weekend. But I still have several holiday gatherings coming up that I have to prep for!. The best part about...
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
New Oklahoma Laws That Went Into Effect In 2022

I'm sure every state in the union does the same old song and dance each year. The people vote, the legislators legislate, and everyone is given new and updated rules to follow the following year. Oklahoma is no different. While most of the new laws on the books are in...
KOCO

Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
publicradiotulsa.org

TPD chief says gun database would help detectives; OK Dems target preemption

Tulsa’s police chief accepts that permitless carry is state law and has focused his rhetoric toward ways the federal government can help his detectives better track guns used in crimes. At the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership Violent Crime Reduction Summit Monday, Franklin said he and ATF officials...
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers to target the state's tax structure

(KTEN) —Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to offer some relief to Oklahoma taxpayers in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. "We are looking at tax reform this year," said Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall. "Oklahoma is 23rd overall in its tax policy structure, and that is something that we looking at in trying to improve."
How Much Do You Need To Make In Oklahoma To Be Middle Class

Even though just about every metric of measure varies between all of us... different upbringings, backgrounds, education, skills, etc... there is one commonality that most Americans share. We all want to make as much money as possible to provide us with the best life we can achieve. That much is...
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

