PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 reveals Stray players managed to meow 1 billion times

Sony has launched its annual PlayStation Wrap-Up site that lets you relive all of your gaming moments from this year.

Like Spotify Wrapped, PlayStation is offering PS4 and PS5 players a glimpse into their 2022 with PlayStation Wrap-Up. As explained in this PlayStation Blog , fans can log in using their PSN to get a breakdown of all of their gaming stats, like amount of hours played, top games for the year, trophy highlights, and PlayStation Plus details.

Rather than just reminding you of all the hours you've been spent gaming, PlayStation also gives stats on some of their biggest releases of the year, including God of War Ragnarok , Horizon Forbidden West , Gran Tourismo 7 , and more. For example, PlayStation Wrap-Up has revealed that Stray players managed to get the cat to meow a whopping one billion times in the game - and that's just on PlayStation consoles, the game also released on PC back in July.

Speaking of Stray, the futuristic feline adventure is also the most popular PS Plus game of 2022 - potentially due to it being available to play for free via the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Following this, the games most players used PS Plus for this year were Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for PlayStation's other big releases this year, the Wrap-Up revealed that 13 billion miles had been driven in Grand Turismo 7 and that 11 billion arrows had been fired into Machines in Horizon Forbidden West this year. God of War Ragnarok also had some impressive numbers including 850 million Rage Mode activations, 599 million chests punched, six billion total enemies killed, and five billion axe throws. Let us remind you, the sequel only launched five weeks ago.

