Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Arrested
On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County...
Crash Investigation
On December 12th, 2022, at approximately 8:31 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single vehicle accident in the 1700-Grid of Oakland Mills Road. The vehicle, a 2003 Ford F-150, was located in the ditch and appeared to be totaled. The female driver was identified as Nyla St.Clair, 35, of Mount Pleasant. Nyla denied any injuries and medical attention.
Single Vehicle Crash Report
On December 13th, 2022, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision in the 2500-grid of 130th Street, outside of Winfield. An investigation into the single vehicle collision determined Lilian Freeman, 16 of Winfield, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry west bound on 130th Street. While driving the vehicle lost control and struck the bridge guardrail. The vehicle then entered the north ditch and came to a stop after striking a tree. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winfield Fire Department and the Henry County Health Center Ambulance.
Marjorie Wilson (final arrangements)
Marjorie Wilson, age 90, of Salem died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Park Place Elder Living. Marj was born November 15, 1932, in Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Gray) Pugh. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1950. On May 7, 1953, she married Carl Wilson, the couple had four children and later divorced. She then married Charles Newman, they later divorced. Marj worked as a telephone operator in Toledo and Mount Pleasant. She owned and operated restaurant bar establishments and managed the Mount Pleasant Country Club. Marj was a member of the Mount Hamill Sunshine Girls and enjoyed socializing around a cup of coffee. In her younger years you could find Marj playing basketball, softball, bowling or roller skating. She had a lifelong love of sports.
Street Committee Meeting
The Mount Pleasant City Council Street Committee met Wednesday. The committee discussed two upcoming street projects. The city engineer, Jim Warner, said preliminary planning is well underway and he anticipates bid letting in January for reconstruction on Aldrin and Henry Streets. Since these will involve major work, residents along both streets have already been notified. City Administrator Brent Schleisman said the city is planning for the projects to be the most cost effective with least amount of inconvenience for the residents. How the work will proceed and how access will be handled was discussed but not in depth at this point.
From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting
During the Mount Pleasant City Council meeting held Wednesday…the Council authorized Mayor Steve Brimall to sign a contract with Municipal Pipe and Tool to line about 300 feet of sanitary sewer under West Henry Street at a cost of $19,275. City Administrator Brent Schleisman was re-appointed to represent the...
Michael “Mike” Noel (final arrangements)
Michael “Mike” Noel, 74, of Mount Pleasant died on December 13 at his home in Mount Pleasant. Mike Noel was born in Burlington, Iowa on January 3rd, 1948. He was the third son of Claude and Lucille (Floyd) Noel. Mike was raised in New London, Iowa and graduated from New London High School in 1966. In 1987, Mike married Ann Swink Beauchamp in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Roger Herbert Loges,
Roger Herbert Loges, 82, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on his farm in rural Donnellson. He was born on February 27, 1940, in Primrose, Iowa, the son of Herbert R. and Blanche J. (Rohdy) Loges. On November 3, 1990, he married Charlotte Jahnke in Crawford, Colorado.
Sarah Swift
Sarah Swift, 68, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home in Salem. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.
Sports, December 15th
The WACO Warriors will be back in action at home tomorrow, December 16th, to play against Hillcrest Academy with the girls playing at 6 pm. The girls team will be looking for their sixth win of the year and the boys will look to extend their win streak to seven.
