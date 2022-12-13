The Mount Pleasant City Council Street Committee met Wednesday. The committee discussed two upcoming street projects. The city engineer, Jim Warner, said preliminary planning is well underway and he anticipates bid letting in January for reconstruction on Aldrin and Henry Streets. Since these will involve major work, residents along both streets have already been notified. City Administrator Brent Schleisman said the city is planning for the projects to be the most cost effective with least amount of inconvenience for the residents. How the work will proceed and how access will be handled was discussed but not in depth at this point.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO