Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
Join Us For Canines & Cocktails At The Lake Charles Paramount Room
Come and support local art and culture while helping a few furry friends find a forever home just in time for Christmas. Friday, December 16th, 2022, join us for "Canines & Cocktails: A Night of Fine Dining” presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum and SWLA food guru Chef Amanda Cusey!
KPLC TV
Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
Michael Boyer’s Family & Friends 3rd Annual Toy Drive In Lake Charles
Do you or someone you know need help this holiday season? If you don't need help and would like to donate to this great cause and help Southwest Louisiana families in need then that is what this program is all about!. Here is your chance to make a difference in...
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Looking For A Full-Time Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
KPLC TV
Blood drives planned in Sulphur, Lake Charles for teen with aplastic anemia
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Two blood drives will be held this week for a recent Sulphur High School graduate with a rare type of aplastic anemia. Eighteen-year-old Trent Trouth is receiving treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston, and his family told us he needs daily blood transfusions. Trouth needs red...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming To Burton Coliseum In Lake Charles In 2023
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready as one of your favorite events of the year are back! In January, the Monster Truck Nitro Tour will stop here in Lake Charles for two big shows. According to their website, here are some of the monster trucks that are scheduled to...
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
KPLC TV
Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
KPLC TV
Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
KPLC TV
TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 10:00 p.m. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather...
KPLC TV
‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?. “Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy....
