Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Phillips 66 hosts Christmas party for Chateau du Lac residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillip’s 66 had its annual Christmas party at Chateau du Lac with help from employee volunteers and LaGrange High School students. Christmas carols and presents were given out to help residents get in the holiday spirit. Some famous faces were also invited, Elvis and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 10:00 p.m. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather...
VERNON PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

