Jason Day Rules Out LIV Golf Move 'As Of Now' But Leaves Door Open

Former World No.1 Jason Day has said he will not consider joining LIV Golf at the present time but has not ruled out signing up in the future.

The Australian was asked about his position when speaking to Florida’s Palm Beach Post at the QBE Shootout . He said: “I definitely would say no. I wouldn't go as of now. Who knows in a year's time, you might think differently."

There is considerable doubt that LIV Golf players will be able to compete in the Majors in the future as LIV Golf currently lacks Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) eligibility. That means its players are slipping down the OWGR rankings, which can have a knock-on effect on future Major participation. The 2015 PGA Championship winner explained that the decision on whether to sign for the Greg Norman-fronted venture could come down to that issue.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

He said: “I don't blame some of the guys for going because there's quite a lot of money these guys are earning. I understand it. For me, it just depends on how you feel about Major championships, and I know that's all up in the air right now if they're going to play or not, and they don't have world ranking points out there."

The Australian explained that he also harbours no ill will towards compatriot Cameron Smith following his decision to join LIV Golf . He said: "He's definitely a friend, we just haven't spoken. All those guys out there are my friends. Some of the friendships fractured between some of the guys who have been more outspoken. I don't mind the guys leaving. I honestly wish the tours could join somehow. That would be great."

As to how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf brokering a peace deal could work, Day thinks the PGA Tour having the schedule from January to August and LIV Golf for the rest of the calendar year could be one solution. He said: “I think that could potentially work if you want to do it. I'm not disappointed by the guys leaving. I just wish the tours could somehow join. That would be fun."

The 2023 LIV Golf season will see it expand to a 14-tournament League and Norman recently stated that he is targeting seven new top-20 signings .

