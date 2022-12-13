Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
