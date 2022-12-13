Read full article on original website
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Construction on PD Labs in Cedar Park to finish in April
PD Labs is preparing to finish construction on a new building in the New Hope Professional Center in April. (Rendering courtesy Prescription Dispensing Labs) Following about a year of construction, Cedar Park-based pharmaceutical company Prescription Dispensing Labs is preparing to open its new building in April. PD Labs is a...
Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station
The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
Noble Tutoring and Prep opens location near Dripping Springs
The tutoring service provides students with support in math, elementary-level science, English and Spanish as well as test prep. (Courtesy of Kathy Noble) Noble Tutoring and Prep opened its new location in November at 12020 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C. Founded by Kathy Noble in 2018, the tutoring service provides...
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos
The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
Check out 7 new businesses in the New Braunfels community
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Firehouse 183 animal hospital now providing vet care in Northwest Austin
Medical Director Brianna Armstrong serves Firehouse 183 in Northwest Austin. The elephant sculpture commemorates an African elephant, Kamili, that the veterinary hospital adopted in Kenya. (Courtesy Firehouse) Firehouse 183, an animal health center and hospital, opened its doors to the public Dec. 5 near Anderson Mill Road and US 183...
Integrative medical practice Boost Performance and Longevity Center now open in Lakeway
Dr. Steven Conroy is the founder of Boost Performance and Longevity Center. The practice held a grand opening ceremony for its first physical location Dec. 12. (Courtesy Dr. Steven Conroy) Boost Performance and Longevity Center will have the grand opening for its first brick-and-mortar location Dec. 12 at 401 S....
Travis County commissioners approve contracts for behavioral health services
Travis County commissioners met Dec. 13 to discuss increased behavioral health services. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Two nonprofit organizations were granted half-million-dollar contracts to increase behavioral health services for underserved youth in the community at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 13. Travis County began the initiative to bolster...
Foundation Communities, Austin progressing on hotel conversions for tenants exiting homelessness
The Balcones Terrace project from Foundation Communities is one of several converted hotels in Austin serving as shelter or permanent supportive housing. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin and local nonprofits are pushing ahead on hotel conversion projects as part of the local effort to shelter and house those experiencing homelessness. The...
Regional coffee drive-thru chain On the Grind to open San Marcos spot
On the Grind Coffee is set to open in several new locations in the coming year. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) New Braunfels-based coffee company On the Grind is working on the construction of a new location in San Marcos at 1508 Aquarena Springs Drive that is anticipated to open in September 2023.
‘Devastated.’ Local health care company initiates layoffs ahead of the holidays
The company has been in Austin since 1954 and works with 22 hospitals across Central Texas.
Austin ISD trustees name Matias Segura interim superintendent
Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. Segura is the chief of operations and has been...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria to close in December
R19 Taqueria will close its Lakeway location by the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Cali-Mex restaurant R19 Taqueria will be closing its doors at 2422 S. RM 620, Ste. A-120, Lakeway, at the end of December. The plan is to shut the restaurant down Dec. 23 or 24, R19...
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
