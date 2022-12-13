ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station

The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners approve contracts for behavioral health services

Travis County commissioners met Dec. 13 to discuss increased behavioral health services. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Two nonprofit organizations were granted half-million-dollar contracts to increase behavioral health services for underserved youth in the community at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Dec. 13. Travis County began the initiative to bolster...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Foundation Communities, Austin progressing on hotel conversions for tenants exiting homelessness

The Balcones Terrace project from Foundation Communities is one of several converted hotels in Austin serving as shelter or permanent supportive housing. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin and local nonprofits are pushing ahead on hotel conversion projects as part of the local effort to shelter and house those experiencing homelessness. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy