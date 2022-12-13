Read full article on original website
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
TechRadar
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell
At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself. What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Wiki Guide
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a generally faithful remaster of the original 2008 PSP game. This guide serves well both for the original and for the Crisis Core remaster that was released in December, 2022. There are some changes between the two, which you can find here: Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core.
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. The new series, which premieres in 2023 following Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, will instead star dual protagonists named Liko and Roy (in the Japanese version). We'll also see featured the three Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
Tutorial and Prologue
High on Life opens with a meta-tutorial where you'll play through a tutorial for the fictional video game, Buck Thunder II: Xenoslaughter, before transitioning to the "real world" in the Prologue. As aliens invade your neighborhood, you find a talking alien weapon and you're forced to flee the planet to escape the G3 Cartel.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
IGN
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
IGN
Kojima Productions 7th Anniversary New Studio Trailer
Kojima Productions is celebrating its 7th anniversary and has moved to a new studio in Tokyo, Japan. Check out a sneak peek at the office where future Kojima Productions games will be made.
IGN
The Stolen Fang
The Stolen Fang is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures. Prerequisites: Get To...
