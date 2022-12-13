ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Ex-Twitter Employee Yoel Roth Flees Home After Violent Threats Over Old Tweets Exposed By Elon Musk

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XaI5_0jhEInEI00

Elon Musk has taken the Twitter world by storm over the past few weeks with his release of the "Twitter Files," internal documents and communications that show top-level execs at the company discussing the suspension of certain information on the platform.

One of the names mentioned was Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter who resigned in November, just two weeks after Musk officially took over the company.

"Even as [Musk] criticizes the capriciousness of platform policies, he perpetuates the same lack of legitimacy through his impulsive changes and tweet-length pronouncements about Twitter's rules," Roth penned in an essay upon his departure. "In appointing himself 'chief twit,' Mr. Musk has made clear that at the end of the day, he'll be the one calling the shots."

Now, Roth is claiming that Musk's mentions of his involvement in information suppression and other matters have caused him to fear for his life, with CNN reporting that Roth has fled his home after receiving a multitude of threats.

Roth's involvement in the "Twitter Files" includes conversations surrounding whether or not to suspend Donald Trump in early 2021, something he was seen to be involved in thanks to screenshots posted by journalist Bari Weiss (through the help of Musk).

"Multiple [Twitter employees] have quoted the Banality of Evil suggesting that people implementing our policies are like Nazis following orders," Yoel Roth wrote via Slack , shown through a screenshot in reference to the decision behind wanting to have Trump de-platformed from Twitter.

But things grew worse for Roth over the weekend when Musk surfaced the former employee's Ph.D. thesis and insinuated that he supported "children being able to access adult Internet services" after he pulled a quote from Roth's paper that discussed safety options for using hook up app Grindr — instead of outright banning those under the age of 18.

A Twitter user also found an old Tweet from Roth in 2020 that read, "Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?" Before linking out to an article about a Supreme Court ruling on what age students can have sexual relations with their teachers, to which Musk publicly replied, "This explains a lot."

According to CNN , violent threats against Roth reached a high after the Tweets about high-school-aged students surfaced this weekend.

At one point, Musk and Roth had an amicable relationship, with Musk even openly supporting Roth and his former resurfaced Tweets where he showed disdain for then-President Trump.

"I want to be clear that I support Yoel," Musk said back in October. "My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs."

Comments / 71

Dean Iversen
5h ago

These libs have no problem harassing anyone that doesn't agree with them it's about time they got some of there own medicine!

Reply
72
Chris Ingold
4h ago

Highly doubt that this even happened... who has more time to send "death threats" to ex Twitter employees than the ex Twitter employees themselves...

Reply
19
Terrell Kirkland
4h ago

what about all the threats that was made to the people they banned on Twitter and put out false info about them and why they was banned oh wait that's different because it's not them!!

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

80K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy