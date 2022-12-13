ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Comments / 2

A concerned Dad
2d ago

I’m glad to see him moving on! I’m sure he will run for Congress next up in Portland and brag about his awful record that he claims is stellar🤢

Ordinary American
2d ago

Good riddance. This tool needs to leave sooner than later. I’ve yet to meet a single Deschutes county resident that supports his nonsense.

bendsource.com

People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP

People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Commissioners Move Forward On Psilocybin Service Centers

BEND, OR -- Deschutes county commissioners appear poised to allow psilocybin service centers inside destination resorts who apply for a permit. That was a main part of deliberations at a meeting Wednesday to consider time, place, and manner restrictions for psilocybin businesses. “The people have said they want access. Our...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
nwlaborpress.org

More nurses go union at Bend hospital

A group of 37 home health and hospice nurses working in Central Oregon has joined Oregon Nurses Association (ONA). In ballots counted Dec. 8, the St. Charles Health System nurses voted 29-5 to affiliate with the union. The nurses provide care for patients in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. A...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend City Survey Enters Second Phase

BEND, OR -- A community survey for the city of Bend has entered its second phase. City Councilors hope to learn how people perceive city services and what issues are important, as they develop priorities for the next two years. Following a statistically valid phone survey, the general public can...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues

BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Applicants lining up at Madras Police Department

The city of Madras is — some might say finally — fielding applications from people who would like to become police officers and others who want to become Madras' police chief. This fall MPD has been working with a short staff. Authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the...
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Committee To Discuss Mirror Pond Fish Passage

BEND, OR -- The Mirror Pond Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss plans for a fish passage project at the Newport Dam. Consultant and committee facilitator Vernita Ediger says engineers came up with three passage design options, "A traditional fish ladder, a nature-like fish byway - which is more of a channel around the dam, and I think it’s called a ruffage channel - where it’s kind of more of a rocky area that’s built up toward the dam."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Suspected Shoplifters Arrested In Bend

BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested three people from Warm Springs Tuesday, accused of shoplifting more than $2,500 in merchandise. Officers responded to Walmart on Pinebrook Blvd at about 1:20 p.m. after the store reported two customers had wheeled two full shopping carts outside without paying. The suspects reportedly loaded...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Two Men Wanted In Connection With Madras Murder

MADRAS, OR -- State Police are looking for two men who may have been involved in a Madras shooting. Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera died after being shot multiple times on Halloween, in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood. Based on information developed by the Tri-County Major Incident Team, OSP is asking for the...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend-LaPine Schools Offer Tips For Winter Break

BEND, OR -- School districts continue to deal with the lingering effects of pandemic-era closures, like emotional and behavioral issues. Jennifer Hauth and Megan Knoster, with Bend-La Pine Schools, say the upcoming winter break can lead to more “dis-regulation” when kids again lose the structure of school, but there are things parents and students can do to mitigate problems.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death

Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR

