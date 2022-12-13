Read full article on original website
A concerned Dad
2d ago
I’m glad to see him moving on! I’m sure he will run for Congress next up in Portland and brag about his awful record that he claims is stellar🤢
Ordinary American
2d ago
Good riddance. This tool needs to leave sooner than later. I’ve yet to meet a single Deschutes county resident that supports his nonsense.
Related
Deschutes County advisory panel to review 13 possible sites for county’s next landfill
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee meets next Tuesday to review 13 potential sites for a new Solid Waste Management Facility to replace Knott Landfill when it reaches capacity in about seven years. The post Deschutes County advisory panel to review 13 possible sites for county’s next landfill appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
kbnd.com
Commissioners Move Forward On Psilocybin Service Centers
BEND, OR -- Deschutes county commissioners appear poised to allow psilocybin service centers inside destination resorts who apply for a permit. That was a main part of deliberations at a meeting Wednesday to consider time, place, and manner restrictions for psilocybin businesses. “The people have said they want access. Our...
nwlaborpress.org
More nurses go union at Bend hospital
A group of 37 home health and hospice nurses working in Central Oregon has joined Oregon Nurses Association (ONA). In ballots counted Dec. 8, the St. Charles Health System nurses voted 29-5 to affiliate with the union. The nurses provide care for patients in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. A...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
kbnd.com
Bend City Survey Enters Second Phase
BEND, OR -- A community survey for the city of Bend has entered its second phase. City Councilors hope to learn how people perceive city services and what issues are important, as they develop priorities for the next two years. Following a statistically valid phone survey, the general public can...
kbnd.com
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
KTVZ
Federal health agency’s operational site visit finds Mosaic Medical 100% compliant
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received “zero findings” during an Operational Site Visit sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration. HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Applicants lining up at Madras Police Department
The city of Madras is — some might say finally — fielding applications from people who would like to become police officers and others who want to become Madras' police chief. This fall MPD has been working with a short staff. Authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Committee To Discuss Mirror Pond Fish Passage
BEND, OR -- The Mirror Pond Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss plans for a fish passage project at the Newport Dam. Consultant and committee facilitator Vernita Ediger says engineers came up with three passage design options, "A traditional fish ladder, a nature-like fish byway - which is more of a channel around the dam, and I think it’s called a ruffage channel - where it’s kind of more of a rocky area that’s built up toward the dam."
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools explain decision to hold Monday classes as heavy snow prompts others to cancel
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians were out enjoying several inches of Sunday snowfall, school districts across the High Desert were faced with the decision to cancel, delay or hold Monday classes as scheduled, a familiar process from past winters. After Bend-La Pine Schools' team of six drivers...
kbnd.com
Suspected Shoplifters Arrested In Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested three people from Warm Springs Tuesday, accused of shoplifting more than $2,500 in merchandise. Officers responded to Walmart on Pinebrook Blvd at about 1:20 p.m. after the store reported two customers had wheeled two full shopping carts outside without paying. The suspects reportedly loaded...
kbnd.com
Two Men Wanted In Connection With Madras Murder
MADRAS, OR -- State Police are looking for two men who may have been involved in a Madras shooting. Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera died after being shot multiple times on Halloween, in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood. Based on information developed by the Tri-County Major Incident Team, OSP is asking for the...
kptv.com
3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
kbnd.com
Bend-LaPine Schools Offer Tips For Winter Break
BEND, OR -- School districts continue to deal with the lingering effects of pandemic-era closures, like emotional and behavioral issues. Jennifer Hauth and Megan Knoster, with Bend-La Pine Schools, say the upcoming winter break can lead to more “dis-regulation” when kids again lose the structure of school, but there are things parents and students can do to mitigate problems.
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death
Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
