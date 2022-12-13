Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
First Bancorp Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.11% Yield (FBNC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which saw buying by Director Carlie C. McLamb Jr..
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
NASDAQ
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.83, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
NASDAQ
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.08, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $443.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
GFS or AMBA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) and Ambarella (AMBA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
NASDAQ
TJX (TJX) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TJX (TJX). Shares have added about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TJX due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Innoviva (INVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Innoviva (INVA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.77, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
Although the market has been weak in 2022 (to say the least), several stocks have snapped the bearish trend, providing investors with considerable gains. And some of them are pushing 52-week highs, undoubtedly a positive development. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, especially when positive earnings...
NASDAQ
PERI vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Perion Network (PERI) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great...
Comments / 0