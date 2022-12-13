Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
