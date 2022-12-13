ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

TCU lands top JUCO CB Channing Canada

Fresh off a successful recruiting weekend where TCU hosted several top targets, the first commitment has come down as Trinity Valley C.C. cornerback Channing Canada committed to the Frogs. Canada released the news via his Twitter moments ago with a picture edit saying he was committed. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

UIL State Championship live updates and game thread

The 2022 UIL Texas high school football state championships are underway in Arlington as twelve 11-man football matchups are set to kickoff over the next four days to crown the best teams per classification in the Lone Star state. Throughout Mike Roach and I have been releasing previews on each...
ARLINGTON, TX
wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

