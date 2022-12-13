Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the I-90 eastbound driving lane near Bozeman Wednesday with the lane blocked. The crash is located at mile-markers 306 to 307 I-90 eastbound, Junction Montana Secondary 570-Bozeman-Exit 306 to 0.75 mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 412-Bozeman-Exit 305.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy hit while on scene of I-90 accident
A Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy was hit while on the scene of an accident on I-90, according to Sheriff Dan Springer.
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
Fairfield Sun Times
'I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years': Jason Wheeler leaves a community minded legacy at Central Valley Fire District
Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century. Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard. Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
BZN Airport reaches 2 million passengers
A total of 2 million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
Resident shares concerns over unleashed dogs at Cherry River Fishing Access
At the Cherry River Fishing Access you'll find a sign that says to keep your dogs leashed, but not everyone follows that rule.
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
