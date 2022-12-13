ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the I-90 eastbound driving lane near Bozeman Wednesday with the lane blocked. The crash is located at mile-markers 306 to 307 I-90 eastbound, Junction Montana Secondary 570-Bozeman-Exit 306 to 0.75 mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 412-Bozeman-Exit 305.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

'I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years': Jason Wheeler leaves a community minded legacy at Central Valley Fire District

Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century. Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard. Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
BELGRADE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023

The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing

There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under

I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic

The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
BELGRADE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023

This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
MONTANA STATE

