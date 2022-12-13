ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

Frank Anselem says Georgia Tech loss is a motivator for Bulldogs

After Georgia lost to Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs began a nearly two-week break from games. During that time, they got healthy and practiced. However, they also didn’t have the opportunity to get the bad taste of losing to Georgia Tech out of their mouths. Big man Frank Anselem explained that the game is now motivating Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Billie Moore, legendary women's basketball coach, dies at 79

Billie Moore, the history-making women's basketball coach that won national championships with two different schools, died Wednesday from cancer, UCLA announced. She was 79. The university reports that she passed away at her Fullerton, California, home surrounded by friends and family following a "lengthy battle with multiple myeloma." Moore was...
LOS ANGELES, CA




