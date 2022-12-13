Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
Recruits, transfers arrive at Florida State: Big visit weekend gets under way
With the NCAA’s early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, the Florida State football staff is hosting more than a dozen visitors this weekend between high school recruits and college transfers. Among the top transfers in town for official visits are Virginia defensive back Fentrell “Deuce” Cypress, who...
Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes: Huskies Keep Everyone Guessing with Manpower Use
For the final play of the University of Washington-Oregon football game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was put on the field in deep coverage. Yes, defense, not offense. Standing in his end zone, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore lined up at safety in a prevent defensive formation to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Frank Anselem says Georgia Tech loss is a motivator for Bulldogs
After Georgia lost to Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs began a nearly two-week break from games. During that time, they got healthy and practiced. However, they also didn’t have the opportunity to get the bad taste of losing to Georgia Tech out of their mouths. Big man Frank Anselem explained that the game is now motivating Georgia.
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow invests in new women's volleyball league
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, are founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation, the league announced in a statement on Thursday.
Oregon QB Recruit Sam Leavitt Pulls Out of WSU Commitment
The 4-star prospect received a UW offer 24 hours earlier.
Zakhari Spears Goes From Huskies to Huskies, Will Join Mora at UConn
Former University of Washington cornerback Zakhari Spears wasn't in the transfer portal long, four days tops. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Los Angeles announced his commitment to Connecticut. He's going from Huskies to Huskies. In fact, he's left behind the Kalen DeBoer coaching staff for one headed...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Billie Moore, legendary women's basketball coach, dies at 79
Billie Moore, the history-making women's basketball coach that won national championships with two different schools, died Wednesday from cancer, UCLA announced. She was 79. The university reports that she passed away at her Fullerton, California, home surrounded by friends and family following a "lengthy battle with multiple myeloma." Moore was...
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0